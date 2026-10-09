Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Fires Back After Dak Prescott Insult

It’s the kind of thing that takes on more significance in an age in which everyone’s got a phone with a portable camera, but it was there plain as day on social media in the wake of the Dallas Cowboys‘ Week 5 flop of a 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Dak Prescott, after throwing two interceptions on tipped balls in the game, including the one that essentially ended the Dallas comeback attempt, was walking back to the locker room, still in his uniform, in the tunnel under AT&T Stadium.

Apparently, a nearby onlooker, identified as a team employee, shouted, “embarrassing” at Prescott as he passed.

Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote on Twitter/X: “Dak Prescott sounded frustrated that someone yelled ’embarrassing’ to him as he was walking back to the locker room. Some reporters said it was a stadium employee.”

Brian Schottenheimer Hopes Dak Prescott Finds It Motivating

After the game, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was under fire by booing fans in the stands and angry tweeters online, was asked about the situation. The exchange turned a bit testy, especially by the normally laid-back Schottenheimer’s standard.

One reporter asked Schottenheimer about the exchange, and the coach said, “Motivating. Motivating. We believe in what we’re doing. We believe we have good players and good coaches. We believe the solution is in this room, and we’re going to get back to work.”

Another reporter did not let that answer stand and asked Schottenheimer if it was disrespectful. That’s where the coach got annoyed, though he remained measured. “I didn’t say I didn’t take it as disrespect. You said that. I didn’t say that. I said it’s motivating. People are allowed to say what they want to say.”

Cowboys Defense Drubbed

As for the game itself, that was, in fact, embarrassing for Schottenheimer and the Cowboys. The defense was run over by the Buccaneers, who tallied 419 yards to 366 for the Cowboys. Dallas struggled to hold onto the ball, with KaVontae Turpin committing a turnover on a fumble and cornerback DaRon Bland dropping a ball thrown right between his numbers on what likely would have been a pick-6 interception.

Said Schottenheimer: “Disappointed, for sure. I think told the guys in there, it was missed opportunities. We didn’t really play good in all three phases. Certainly not good enough to win a game in the National Football League. And they know that.”

The Cowboys drop to 2-3, and will have to stew on this loss for 10 days until they play the Packers in Week 6.