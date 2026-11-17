The Dallas Cowboys put up a valiant fight against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, but when all was said and done, they found themselves on the losing end of a 46-40 shootout. As has been the case for the past year-and-a-half now, the Cowboys’ defense could not do anything to help out the offense, and the end result was another frustrating defeat.

With things continuing to trend in the wrong direction for Dallas, all eyes have turned to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, whose seat is growing warmer and warmer with each passing loss. Rumors have been persisting around Schottenheimer for months, but according to one NFL insider, it sounds like the overarching expectation across the league is that it would take a miracle for him to hold onto his job past this season.

Brian Schottenheimer’s Future With Cowboys in Serious Jeopardy

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With the Cowboys failing to retain Mike McCarthy ahead of the 2025 campaign, his offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer, backed his way into a head coaching gig. Dallas struck out on its other top candidates, which essentially left Schottenheimer as the last man standing. While the team has publicly thrown its support behind Schottenheimer, it’s felt like Jerry Jones and company have never truly bought into him as the Cowboys’ head coach.

The lack of success certainly isn’t helping things, and frustrations are at an all-time high in Dallas, thanks in large part to the fact that the NFC East division is wide open. The Philadelphia Eagles are out of the picture thanks to injuries, the Washington Commanders are barely hanging on thanks to their own issues, and the New York Giants are somehow leading the pack, despite being without their starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart.

Despite all that, Schottenheimer has been unable to lead this team to the top of the food chain in an incredibly weak division. The good news for him is that there is still time to turn things around, but according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of casino.org, the feeling across the league is that if the Cowboys miss the playoffs, Schottenheimer will find himself out of a job.

“Head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s seat is reportedly heating up fast,” La Canfora wrote. “If Dallas cannot reach the postseason, then there is a mounting expectation in the NFL that there will be a new coach there in 2027, and a new staff.”

Cowboys Inching Towards Big Brian Schottenheimer Decision

Getty Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys

It’s tough to totally fault Schottenheimer for the Cowboys’ struggles, but there is more than enough talent for him to work with on this roster. There’s no reason that the Giants should be above this team in the standings, especially with Minnesota Vikings castoff J.J. McCarthy leading the way for them right now. Dallas’ struggles are embarrassing, to put it frankly, and if it continues, someone is going to have to pay the price.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker has also faced his fair share of criticism, but Schottenheimer is the guy running the show, and at some point, if his message isn’t getting through to the team, he will need to be let go. Schottenheimer needs to turn things around quickly (he’d be wise to start doing so in Week 11), or else he could inadvertently find himself coaching his final few games as a member of the Cowboys.