Year 2 of the Brian Schottenheimer era hasn’t gone much better than Year 1 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas dropped to 4-6 after Sunday’s 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The defense gave up 584 yards in that game — the most the Cowboys have ever allowed at home — and that comes on the heels of a 7-9-1 finish in Schottenheimer’s first season.

The “Fire Schottenheimer” posts have been popping up on X since September’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil. And Cowboys fans have been clear about where they stand on the second-year head coach’s future.

However, it doesn’t sound like a coaching shakeup is coming in Dallas — at least not yet.

Schottenheimer May Have Been Given a Lifeline

Most of the heat this week has been on first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that “everything is on the table” when it comes to Parker’s status. Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones have both been noncommittal, and senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine would be the natural replacement.

But the people around the team aren’t convinced that firing people is the way to go, and that includes Schottenheimer.

“In talking to people in Dallas, they believe firing coaches wouldn’t solve much,” Fowler wrote. “… Plus, it’s tough to make wholesale changes, in part because Dallas is very much alive in a weak NFC East.”

That’s good news for Schottenheimer.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano pointed out that changing defensive coordinators for a second time in two years wouldn’t look great for the head coach’s job security. And the team didn’t fire Parker, it just stripped him of the play-calling for now.

Not to mention owner Jerry Jones is still standing behind his head coach.

“There’s no question, you pay a price when you’re doing it for the first time. … I still like (our) bet (on him),” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday.

Brian Schottenheimer Isn’t Out of the Woods Yet

Sunday’s loss didn’t help Schottenheimer’s case.

The 49ers averaged 9.4 yards per play and scored three touchdowns of at least 66 yards. Dallas has also allowed a touchdown of 50-plus yards in three straight games.

Schottenheimer didn’t pull any punches afterward.

“The second half was unacceptable,” he said. “The tackling was atrocious. (We’ll) do a deep dive on the film but totally unacceptable defense in that second half.”

The loss wasted a big day from quarterback Dak Prescott, who tied his career high with five touchdown passes, and wide receiver George Pickens (11 catches, 145 yards, 3 touchdowns).

And it added to an ugly trend. The Cowboys are now 0-9-1 against NFC teams outside their division under Schottenheimer, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. They’re also just 1-4 at home this season.

Luckily for Dallas, it’s still very much alive in a weak NFC East, sitting in second place. The Cowboys face the Tennessee Titans, who are coming off a 40-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Sunday before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving.

With several high-profile head coaches potentially available next year including Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott, Schottenheimer could be on thin ice.