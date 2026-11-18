The Dallas Cowboys made a big move to try to save their season — and their defense — by stripping play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Christian Parker on Wednesday.

The move comes after a 4-6 start to the season, in which the Cowboys’ defense has looked lost and undisciplined throughout.

“Cowboys senior assistant coach Mike Pettine will now take over as play-caller, for the first time since he was with the Packers in 2021,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Action from coach Brian Schottenheimer after a stretch of defense he called ‘unacceptable.'”

“Christian Parker will remain as Cowboys defensive coordinator but Mike Pettine, the senior defensive assistant, will call the defense on gamedays,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account.

Pettine previously served as defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Green Bay Packers, and spent two seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015.

Parker is in his first season as defensive coordinator after spending several seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, including a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

The Cowboys are dead last in the NFL in team defense (393.8 yards), rushing defense (154.1 yards), and 29th in scoring defense (28.2 points).

The Cowboys travel to play the 1-8 Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 11.

Brutal Setback for First-Year Defensive Coordinator

Parker was brought in as the savior of the Cowboys’ ailing defense and was given plenty of help, including a pair of 1st-round picks used on defensive players: safety Caleb Downs — whom Parker chose to play at slot cornerback — and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence.

They also signed a free agent for over $20 million for the first time since 2020, handing a 3-year, $33 million contract to safety Jalen Thompson — not to mention 2025 trades for NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The Cowboys fired their defensive coordinator after the 2025 season after Matt Eberflus lasted just one season with the team.

After a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, the writing seemed to be on the wall for Parker after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday the team was looking for a new role for the embattled defensive coach.

“We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about it here,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. “But we are talking about those things.”

Cowboys Hoped Parker Would Right Ship on Defense

The Cowboys finished 7-9-1 in 2025, missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season and were 30th out of 32 teams in total defense.

“Cowboys zeroing in on Christian Parker as Cowboys defensive coordinator after a ‘very impressive’ in-person interview Wednesday, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Parker, 34, has been Philadelphia’s pass-game coordinator since 2024.”

Parker leaves Philadelphia with quite a few things to hang his hat on — most notably a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season and a pair of second-year defensive backs earning NFL All-Pro honors in 2025 in cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and slot cornerback Cooper DeJean.

He also learned under legendary Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, which is about as good as you can ask for in a young assistant coach in the NFL.

“Very happy with this hire,” Bloggin’ The Boys Brandon Loree wrote on X on January 22. “The front office is going off the reserve and going with a first-time defensive coordinator. The mission has been to improve the secondary. Christian Parker is a big step toward helping solve that problem.”