Calls for the Dallas Cowboys to replace head coach Brian Schottenheimer are growing louder. CBS Sports’s Carter Bahns argued not only in favor of the team parting with Schottenheimer but doing so potentially immediately.

On his NFL head coach hot seat power rankings Tuesday, Bahns ranked Schottenheimer at No. 3.

“Offense will never be a problem for Brian Schottenheimer, but the defensive woes that plagued his first season and a half with the Cowboys just keep getting worse,” wrote Bahns. “At some point, Jerry Jones has to decide he cannot put up with the inexplicable lapses on that side of the ball, right?

“Some of that is his own doing and the result of his personnel moves, but a great deal of it falls on Schottenheimer and his assistants.

“It reached a new low in Week 10 — one that might expedite the process of moving on from Schottenheimer and staff.”

Schottenheimer dropped to 11-15-1 in his Cowboys head coaching tenure with the 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. While his offense has performed well, his defense has been atrocious during that time.

Last season, Dallas finished 30th in yards allowed and last in scoring defense. This year, the Cowboys sit ranked 30th in scoring defense and last in yards allowed.