The Dallas Cowboys made the decision on Wednesday morning to hand over defensive play-calling duties to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, stripping them from defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s whose defense currently ranks dead last in the NFL in total yards allowed.

Although Parker was not fired, like some expected him to be come the start of practice this week, heading into Week 11’s game against the Tennessee Titans, a major – if not indeed the primary – facet of his role has now been taken away and handed to his former mentor Pettine.

Multiple defensive players on Wednesday addressed the situation after hearing the news, either supporting or issuing condolences to their defensive coordinator.

Christian Parker News ‘Hurt’ Caleb Downs’ Heart

“Honestly, it hurt my heart.” Caleb Downs said in light of the news. “But he’s still our DC. He is still somebody that we’re playing for in the building and somebody that we love.”

“He is still in the building, still in the meetings, we still talk to him every day, and I’m gonna go talk to him after we’re done today. He is one of the people that we’re looking to have around, looking to play for and one of our sources of motivation.”

Downs also expressed the personal connection that he has for Parker given that he was key part of the decision making that decided to move up to the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and select him.

“[Parker) is the DC that drafted me. He’s one of the people that believed in me. So, I mean, that’s a big thing.”

Kenny Clark Sad For Parker; Optimistic on Mike Pettine

Nose tackle Kenny Clark also had some sympathetic words for Parker, saying he was “bummed for CP“.

He also discussed his relationship with now-defensive play-caller Pettine, who was Clark’s defensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers from 2018-2020, during which time Clark made his first of three Pro Bowls.

“I got a great relationship with [Pettine].” Clark said. “Like I said earlier in the year, he’s been my defense coordinator. early in my career, so I got a lot of respect for him, and we’re trying to just get things rolling so we could beat these Titans.”

However, he emphasized that much of the change had to come from the players themselves, and that the play-calling and coaching could only take them so far.

“We’ll see. We’ll see. Coach Pettine is a great coach. We’ll be doing the same things we’ve been doing, it’s not like it’s a completely new defense. As players, we gotta still be intentional about what we’re doing, prepare the right way. There’s no magic play call that Pettine can give us.” Clark noted.

Other defenders, such as All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams, simply refused to speak about the situation.