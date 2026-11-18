The Dallas Cowboys rebuilt their defense this offseason around first-year coordinator Christian Parker. Ten games later, he’s no longer the one calling the plays.

The Cowboys stripped Parker of his play-calling duties on Wednesday and handed them to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. This comes just three days after a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Parker will stay on as defensive coordinator and Pettine will call the defense on game days, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on X. It’s a major demotion for the former Philadelphia Eagles assistant.

However, Parker’s job may not entirely be in jeopardy — at least not yet.

Why Christian Parker’s Job Appears Safe for Now

In their Week 11 notebook, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano looked at what’s next for Dallas’ defense. Their read: the people around the team don’t seem inclined to start getting rid of coaches right now.

“In talking to people in Dallas, they believe firing coaches wouldn’t solve much,” Fowler wrote. “Parker is a good young coach. It just hasn’t worked out thus far. The personnel on defense, though improved on paper from a year ago, still isn’t great and is clearly a year away.

“Yes, it looks bad — Christian McCaffrey running untouched upfield twice is a hard image to shake — but the Cowboys have already tweaked the defensive lineup earlier in the season. Plus, it’s tough to make wholesale changes, in part because Dallas is very much alive in a weak NFC East.”

If Fowler’s report is correct, a coordinator change looks more like a Band-Aid than a solution right now. Especially if the team is convinced the defense’s issue is a lack of personnel as opposed to having the wrong coach.

Graziano added that owner Jerry Jones doesn’t like making coaching changes in-season. He didn’t expect anything drastic, which is why the team took the headset away from Parker without firing him.

If the Cowboys ever do move on, Pettine is the natural replacement. The former Cleveland Browns head coach gave Parker his first NFL job as a defensive quality control coach in Green Bay in 2019. Dallas brought Pettine out of retirement in October at Parker’s request.

Cowboys’ Defense Hasn’t Improved Under Christian Parker

It’s easy to understand why something had to give.

Dallas ranks last in the NFL in total defense (393.8 yards per game) and run defense (154.1), and 30th in scoring defense (28.2 points per game). Only the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals have allowed more touchdowns than the Cowboys (33).

That’s not much different from last season when Dallas had the league’s worst defense under one-and-done coordinator Matt Eberflus.

And Sunday was rock bottom. The 49ers piled up 584 yards — the third-most the Cowboys have ever allowed. Christian McCaffrey scored on catches of 74 and 66 yards, and Deebo Samuel took a reverse 70 yards for a touchdown. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw five touchdown passes, and it still wasn’t enough.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer declined to give Parker a vote of confidence on Monday.

“I’m taking a deep dive and looking at everything,” Schottenheimer said.

Now it’s Pettine’s turn. The 4-6 Cowboys host the 1-8 Tennessee Titans on Sunday. After that, Parker’s former team, the Eagles, comes to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving.