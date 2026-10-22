Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Held No Punches Back Regarding Being Criticized

There may not be a head coach in the NFL facing more criticism in the first six weeks of the 2026 season than Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Dallas is off to a 2-4 start and sits in third place in the NFC East. They are currently tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for second, but the Eagles own the tiebreaker over the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have struggled defensively, and the offense hasn’t played well the last two weeks. Schottenheimer is feeling it from the public, with heavy criticism. He won’t let that get to him, though.

Brian Schottenheimer Addresses Recent Criticisms Regarding His Job With Dallas Cowboys

Schottenheimer sat with the media Thursday, just a few days before the team is scheduled to play the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 7. He was asked about recent criticism of his job, and it hasn’t fazed him at all.

“I think it comes with the territory. I think some of it is deserved. We got to play better. I got to coach better. When you grow up in a family that your dad is a head coach for over 20 years, you understand that this is part of the job description.” “No one likes it. I block out most of it. Some of it gets to me. Doing this job and having to speak to you guys is part of that. But at the same time, I’ve got strong shoulders. I know what a great coach I am. I know what this team is capable of. That’s what I focus on.”

Schottenheimer is currently 9-13-1 in his two seasons with the team. It’s the second straight season that the Cowboys have started with just two wins in the first six games. He started 2-3-1 last year.

Cowboys Still Believe in Brian Schottenheimer

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones spoke on a local radio station after the Cowboys’ Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was asked about Schottenheimer being in trouble. Jones made it clear that the franchise leaders and the players still believe in him.

“There’s not any question in (Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’) and my mind,” he said on 105.3 The Fan via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “He has the team. There’s no question they want to go out there and execute and make things happen. Feel really good about our coaching staff. We just got to have it continue to evolve and get to a point to where we can win these football games.”

If the Cowboys want to get the season back on track, they’ll need a win over the Eagles. Another loss and Schottenheimer could be feeling more heat from the fan base.