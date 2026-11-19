The Dallas Cowboys are a bit of a mess, and they are running out of time to turn their season around. After suffering a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, the Cowboys revealed that they will be making Mike Pettine their defensive playcaller moving forward, relegating defensive coordinator Christian Parker to a smaller role for the time being.

While Parker has faced his fair share of heat this season, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has also found himself on the hot seat as of late. Rumors have been swirling around Schottenheimer for months, but with Dallas failing to meet expectations, they have picked up even more in recent weeks. With all that in mind, an anonymous NFL general manager recently predicted that Schottenheimer will be fired by the Cowboys in the near future.

Anonymous GM Predicts Cowboys Fire Brian Schottenheimer

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Schottenheimer backed his way into the Cowboys’ head coaching gig ahead of the 2025 campaign after the team failed to retain Mike McCarthy, but he has been on thin ice from the moment he got here. Fans have never truly been sold on Schottenheimer’s credentials as a coach, and the team’s continued struggles on the field haven’t exactly helped in that department.

It certainly hasn’t helped that Schottenheimer was stripped of his best defensive player, Micah Parsons, after he was inexplicably traded to the Green Bay Packers right before his first season in charge. Ever since, Dallas has been plagued by a Parsons-sized hole on defense, so while Schottenheimer has generally had his offense humming, it hasn’t mattered because of how poorly the defense has played.

That trend led to Parker’s aforementioned demotion, and while the team doesn’t seem interested in firing, that same train of thought may not necessarily be true for Schottenheimer. With fans continuing to become more and more outraged with the team’s struggles, an anonymous general manager believes the Cowboys will have no choice but to move on from Schottenheimer if he can’t guide this group to the playoffs.

“I don’t think (Jerry Jones) can sell Schotty there anymore,” the GM said, per NFL insider Jason La Canfora of casino.ca.

Should the Cowboys Fire Brian Schottenheimer?

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Schottenheimer was a somewhat questionable hire to begin with, and he’s never really managed to find his footing with the Cowboys. That’s not totally his fault, as there is a never-ending stream of drama that takes place in Dallas, but it has become increasingly clear throughout the year that he isn’t the right guy to lead this team forward.

Publicly, Jerry Jones has remained committed to Schottenheimer, but if the results don’t begin to materialize soon, there won’t really be any justification for leaving him as the team’s head coach. Schottenheimer could salvage things by making a late playoff push, but if the Cowboys miss out on the postseason again, that would almost certainly seal his fate.