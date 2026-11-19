The Dallas Cowboys defense reached a new low in Week 10, giving up 46 points and 584 yards. Three of the touchdowns the Cowboys yielded were 66 yards or longer.

What the performance has led to this week, though, might be even worse.

On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced a change at defensive play-caller. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker will no longer call plays; instead, midseason coaching acquisition Mike Pettine will.

Parker will remain on the Cowboys staff, effectively with a demotion.

On Thursday, CBS Sports’s Garrett Podell heavily criticized the odd change in Dallas’s coaching responsibilities.

“The team’s handling of first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker amid a rough 4-6 start to the 2026 season may be one of the most downright bizarre decisions the Cowboys have made since Jones took over the team in 1989,” wrote Podell.

“Instead of firing Parker on Wednesday, which the team perhaps seemed primed to do, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will call the defensive plays for the rest of the 2026 season. However, he won’t become the team’s new defensive coordinator.

“Yes, Parker, who, at 34 years old, is the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys’ history, will remain the team’s defensive coordinator and lead team meetings, but he has been stripped of play-calling responsibilities…

“Building out the game plan and then calling it on game days is the bulk of an NFL defensive coordinator’s job, but Schottenheimer has effectively neutered his developing DC.”

Cowboys Receive Criticism for Christian Parker Demotion

Podell wasn’t alone in arguing the defensive coordinator situation in Dallas grew weird this week.

“This Christian Parker situation is wild…” wrote ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin. “The owner, who hasn’t won since the 90s, is *publicly* undermining him.”

Most pundits didn’t take issue with the decision to demote Parker from defensive play-calling duties. But they were up-in-arms about how it happened.

“A dirty business,” wrote The Dallas News’s Calvin Watkins. “Mike Pettine, who gave Christian Parker his first NFL job, ends up replacing him on his first defensive coordinators job…

“Pettine didn’t give the impression he wanted to be a DC anymore. So it’s easy to assume Pettine won’t be here in 2027. And with that, the Cowboys most likely will have their sixth different DC in six years in 2027.”

“It’s been a bad year for Christian Parker, but can you keep this [expletive] off the radio unless/until you’ve actually done something?” The Athletic’s Dave Helman wrote on X.

“If you actually haven’t told him anything is changing, saying this while Parker is working on a game plan is wild.”

Mike Pettine Replaces Parker as Dallas Defensive Play-Caller

The Cowboys defense has been a mess under Parker. But it’s pretty evident the mess extends beyond the defense in Dallas.

Podell concluded Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made the defensive play-caller change because he is feeling the heat on his own coaching job.

“Schottenheimer likely decided this is his last shot at being an NFL head coach, with his job status perhaps riding on the Cowboys’ ability to win a depleted NFC East and reach the postseason,” wrote Podell. “He wanted to go down with Pettine, a 60-year-old who was retired from coaching just a few months ago.

“Schottenheimer chose the man with 10 seasons of experience as either an NFL defensive coordinator (eight) or an NFL head coach (two).”

It’s a short-sighted decision with the obvious goal to win immediately. If it works, though, it could benefit Schottenheimer more than the Cowboys.

Sure, it might propel Dallas to the postseason in a weak NFC East. But unless Pettine returns next year, it could do little to benefit the Cowboys defense in the long run.

It will do a lot, though, to make things awkward between the team and their previously rising star DC.