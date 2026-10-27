Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer ‘Short’ With Media Despite Beating Eagles in Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a big win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Yet, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer still didn’t appear to be in a talkative mood after the victory.

Schottenheimer’s postgame press conference was less than half as long as it typically is. With a lot of his answers, he provided only a couple sentences, which isn’t typical for the Cowboys head coach.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota noted the difference in Schottenheimer’s tone on social media after the game.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was very short with his postgame responses,” wrote Machota. “The entire news conference was about 4 minutes. They’re usually at least 10.

Before he rushed off the podium, a reporter asked Schottenheimer if everything was alright. The head coach denied anything was wrong.

“No, I’m great,” said Schottenheimer. “Excited for our guys.”

Most things went pretty great for Schottenheimer and the Cowboys against the Eagles. Dallas’s running game came alive in Philadelphia, with the Cowboys rushing for 204 yards and a score. With that output, quarterback Dak Prescott faced a clean pocket for the vast majority of the night and posted 212 passing yards with three touchdowns.

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Appears to Take New Approach to Postgame Press Conference

Getty Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was reportedly “short” with the media after the team’s win versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

For anyone who usually watches Schottenheimer press conferences, it wasn’t hard to notice the difference in the head coach’s tone Monday night. Schottenheimer denied it, though, so it will be interesting to see if something does come out about a detail from the end of the game or something else.

It’s not super likely, but perhaps Schottenheimer is taking a new approach to press conference. He answered every question the media asked him Monday night, but in a business-like manner — short and to the point.

There were Cowboys fans in the comments section of the press conference video on YouTube that supported Schottenheimer’s new tone to the media Monday night.