Brian Schottenheimer Explained Truth Behind Cowboys’ Week 7 Clock Management Misfire

The Dallas Cowboys got a big, season-saving win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, but not everything went smoothly.

Concerns lingered about Dak Prescott‘s accuracy, even as the Cowboys’ offense gained over 400 yards and 204 on the ground. Dallas’ defense gave up 21 points in the first 40 minutes, but shut out the Eagles to close it out.

One moment that could have been bad, though, was the Cowboys’ final drive of the first half. Dallas got a couple of CeeDee Lamb completions, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer decided not to use one of his two timeouts, taking a lot of time off the clock until right before Brandon Aubrey’s field goal. The Cowboys ended up with one timeout to take to the locker room, leaving many wondering what happened in that sequence.

Brian Schottenheimer Explains Dallas Cowboys’ Final First Half Drive

Schottenheimer spoke with the media on Tuesday, where he was asked about that last first-half drive. He broke down their thought process.

“We got the ball backed up. Our mindset was kind of, ‘Hey, let’s move the ball. Let’s go ensure we get some points.’ We want to end the half with some points or end it with the ball. We hit the short pass (to Lamb). We like to stay on the ball, that’s kind of our deal. Why? We want to kind of put the onus on the defense, but we were a little slow getting that play executed, just getting lined up and getting it snapped. But that’s one of the reasons why we’re able to get the big play to CeeDee is they don’t have time to talk about, ‘Hey, alert double moves,’ and things like that. So we hit CeeDee on the double move. I think we could have executed that play a little bit quicker, but we still got two shots at the end zone And when you look at it, come away with points starting on the 14-yard line I was pleased.”

The Cowboys moved up to second place in the NFC East standings at 3-4. They currently sit two games behind the New York Giants for first place.

Cowboys Pick Up Win When They Needed It the Most

It may not have been perfect, but the Cowboys got the job done and have now saved their season. That was also big for the NFC East race, as they now have a 2-1 division record.

The Cowboys don’t have much time to celebrate, though, with the Arizona Cardinals next on the schedule in Week 8. Arizona is coming off a loss to the Denver Broncos.

This game is just as important for the Cowboys as it is to get back to .500. If they can start a winning streak, everyone will forget about the 2-4 start to 2026.