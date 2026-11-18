On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys decided to cut offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, instead promoting more experienced guard Nick Leverett to the active roster in his place.

Whilst the Cowboys no doubt believe(d) in Cornelius to some degree, with the injury to guard Tyler Booker – who will likely miss Week 11 – the team needed backup options that have legitimate reps on offense, something that the 2025 sixth round pick does not.

Consequently, Dallas has had their second-year pro; who was likely to have been re-signed the practice squad had he cleared waivers; poached by who else but arch rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles Claim Offensive Lineman Ajani Cornelius Off Waivers

“Eagles claimed OL Ajani Cornelius off waivers from the Cowboys.” Adam Schefter posted on X on Wednesday.

Not having Cornelius is most likely not going to make a huge difference to Dallas’ season, or indeed the team’s future moving forward.

The 24-year old has not played a single snap on offense as an offensive linemen, with each of his four appearances in the NFL having been reduced to work on special teams. Even then, he has never managed more than 1/4 of the special teams snaps over the course of a game.

Will the Cowboys Regret Releasing Ajani Cornelius?

At this point Leverett, rookie fourth rounder Drew Shelton and former Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick back in 2023, Broderick Jones are all above Cornelius in the pecking order on the offensive line, otherwise Dallas would have never let him go.

But there is still something about having one’s biggest rivals “steal” a player from under their nose that could rub fans, and even potentially the front office and coaching staff, the wrong way.

If the Eagles develop Cornelius into a plus starter – however remote the chances of that might be at this point given both the start of his career and the fact that he was originally a sixth round draft pick – the Cowboys will not be happy.