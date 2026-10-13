Cowboys Bring Back Former TCU Running Back: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are making a quick turnaround, bringing back local college star and former TCU running back Emari Demercado.

“The Cowboys are expected to re-sign RB Emari Demercado back to the 53-man roster with the spot created by the releasing of OL Nick Leverett on Monday,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “The plan is for Leverett to join the practice squad.”

The Cowboys waived Demercado to make room for NFL All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

“Cowboys waived RB Emari Demercado and officially activated G Tyler Smith from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on October 8.

Demercado Known for Embarrassing 2025 Incident

Demercado, one of TCU’s stars on its way to an appearance in the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game, spent his first 3 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals—a stretch that has defined his career to this point with one embarrassing incident.

The Cardinals fined former head coach Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for a fiery moment with Demercado in a Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans in 2025.

The viral video of the incident showed Gannon on Arizona’s sideline yelling at Demercado after he let go of the ball right before crossing the goal line on what should have been a 72-yard touchdown run but was instead a touchback.

At one point, Gannon punched/pushed Demercado’s right arm as he tried to walk away from his coach.

The touchdown would have given the Cardinals a 28-6 lead over the Titans with 12:40 left in the fourth quarter. Following Demercado’s fumble, Tennessee rallied for a 22-21 win.

“The moment Jonathan Gannon struck Emari Demercado on the sidelines with a closed fist, he was done in Arizona.” Josh Gitt wrote on X. “He lost the locker room at that point, as evidenced with their 9 game losing streak to end the season.”

Demercado Released by Chiefs After Solid Preseason

The Chiefs released Demercado despite a solid preseason and he was signed on August 31 — the same day he was released.

“It’s been obviously a roller coaster getting cut, nobody’s excited about that,” Demercado said of his release by Kansas City and after getting immediately signed by the Cowboys. “But to get the call that I was coming back here, I just bought a house here this summer, so couldn’t have written it better.”

Demercado played in the first 2 games of the regular season for the Cowboys with 5 carries for 15 yards.