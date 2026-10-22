Cowboys Called Out for Dak Prescott Treatment

When looking at the Dallas Cowboys, vaunted Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio sees a lot that he likes, which is, of course, a considerably different point of view from most fans of The Star over the past two weeks. Speaking about the Cowboys on Wednesday, Fangio said, “I see a well-balanced, talented offense. … Dak [Prescott] is one of the top quarterbacks in the league.”

Indeed, Prescott has thrown for 1,639 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions (two on drops, one on a CeeDee Lamb slip) in six games. He is the best in the league at avoiding sacks, with a 2.77% sack rate. Even though the Cowboys are just 2-4, Prescott is the No. 9 quarterback in the NFL as rated by Pro Football Focus.

Dak Prescott’s Numbers Are Slipping

But there is a sense that the Cowboys and Dak Prescott are not where they usually are at this time of the year, and certain, with 29 points scored in the past two weeks, the notion that Prescott is running the “Greatest Offense There Is” as Prescott dubbed it, is ludicrous. Prescott’s passer rating, 90.1, is the second-worst in a full season in his career, and he is not getting the explosive plays from his receivers that you’d expect.

Prescott’s 10.1 yards per completion are the lowest of his career. With a rushing game that is 31st in the league in yardage, it has become hard to figure out what the Cowboys do well. The two wins they’ve had have come when the Commanders had Jayden Daniels go out and when Prescott had a superhuman effort to rally the team vs. the Texans.

So, the question arises: Are the Cowboys asking too much of Prescott this season?

Brain Trust Will Point to Dak Prescott

It certainly appears so. On 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the Cowboys flagship station, that question was raised.

As host Gavin Dawson said, coach Brian Schottenheimer and the Stephen Jones-Jerry Jones brain trust may be relying too heavily on Prescott: “If you’re averaging 3.3 yards a carry, you know, is this Schotty … or maybe the front office has put too much on Dak Prescott once again. Probably, this season is going to end with a failure and Stephen Jones is going to say something like, ‘We’re only going to go as far as Dak Prescott can take us.’ Either by his own design or necessity, I would agree with that..

The Cowboys will try to break their two-game losing streak in Philadelphia on Monday night.