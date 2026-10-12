Cowboys Legend Calls Out Dak Prescott Over ‘Fight’

The Dallas Cowboys not only suffered a difficult loss on Thursday night to a previously winless team that was starting undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels at quarterback, but they turned themselves into a meme in the process. That’s because, after the loss at AT&T Stadium, as quarterback Dak Prescott was walking through the tunnel to the locker room, a stadium employee shouted, “Embarrassing,” causing Prescott to turn and look.

The exchange was caught on camera, went viral, and everyone from Prescott to Brian Schottenheimer to Jerry Jones was asked about it.

Most agree that employees should net be shouting at players after games, win or lose. But don’t tell Michael Irvin that. The legendary Cowboys receiver was more than fine with what was said to Prescott, and called out Prescott in the wake of the 24-16 loss.

Cowboys Were Embarrassing

Speaking on his Netflix podcast, the Cowboys Hall of Famer said that Prescott should be embarrassed and did not show enough “fight” against the Bucs. Beyond that, Irvin is somewhat embittered about the fact that despite all the promises of change the Cowboys made, the product is still the same.

“Go put some fire on the dude that was int hat damn uniform. That’s what I’m talking about. Oh my God, man. Oh my God. When that guy yelled, ‘embarrassing,’ he was talking about, you got everybody hoping and waiting that this was going to be different. And it came out the same damn way it’s always been over the last 30 years,” Irvin said.

“I have no issue with that man yelling embarrassing because it was embarrassing. Point blank, period. And I always say, you can have fight in you, but make sure you know who and when to fight. And fighting him was not the damn fight. Fighting them boys on the football field was the damn fight. And you ran from that fight. That’s why I got an issue with it. I was depressed, I was mad, I was hurt.”

Dak Prescott: ‘I Hate That It’s Being Talked About’

Prescott did address the situation after the Cowboys loss. That did not change Irvin’s mind, however.

“When he said it I just happened to look at him, and at that point he looked away, didn’t look, and when I turned my head back, he said something else,” Prescott said. “So that’s the part that — just as a man or a person — feel free to speak your mind. Just speak it.

“Don’t coward away from the reaction that you’re going to get. If you’re saying it’s embarrassing, say it’s embarrassing. If you’re saying it to me, say it to me. Don’t go back on it. That’s all it was. I hate that it’s even being talked about, to be honest with you.”