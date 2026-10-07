Former Cowboys 32-Sack Castoff Signs With Colts: Report

Several former Dallas Cowboys players have found new life in the NFL during the 2026 season.

Just this past week, guys like Brandin Cooks have landed on their feet with the San Francisco 49ers. Plenty more have been signed and will be signed.

The Cowboys saw another former player return to the NFL from free agency. This time, it’s on defense with a player who made quite the impact just two years ago.

Dallas Cowboys See Former Pass Rusher Sign in the NFL

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that former Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson has found a new home. Lawson will be signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Sources: The #Colts are signing veteran DE Carl Lawson. Lawson previously played under Colts DC Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati. He has recorded 32 sacks over his eight-year career, including five with the Cowboys in 2024. He’ll start on the practice squad.”

During Lawson’s lone season with the Cowboys in 2024, he racked up 15 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, 5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble in 15 games. He has produced 122 quarterback hits and 32 sacks in 90 career games with four teams.

Carl Lawson Lands on His Feet After Run With Cowboys

Lawson played well for the Cowboys in 2024. He made a good complementary piece to Micah Parsons off the edge that season.

The Colts are adding a guy who can really help their defense out. Indianapolis is 2-2 and looking to keep pace in the AFC South while the Jacksonville Jaguars run away with it.

As for the Cowboys, they are dealing with their own pass-rush issues, as shown by their 2-2 record. They’ve had only four sacks all season, leaving much to be desired off the edges.

Dallas has added talent to address some of those issues, but it hasn’t all panned out. Guys like Rashan Gary and Von Miller have not quite lived up to their contracts or trades. Dallas needs more from those veterans who have been successful over the years.

The Cowboys are shifting their focus to Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. That would be a good time for this pass rush to step up and generate pressure on the quarterback.

Baker Mayfield most likely won’t play, leaving Jalon Daniels to start for the Bucs. The rookie is set to make his second career start, so the Cowboys should be feasting on sacks. Daniels’ mobility, though, could be a problem for that Cowboys front.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Cowboys can answer the call with the defensive line. More pressures and sacks will help take the pressure off the secondary and the offense.