Cowboys Cautioned on Making Potential Aggressive Mistake Before Packers Game

One thing that Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones can’t be accused of is not trying to win.

Jones has been one of the most aggressive in the NFL over the last year in getting this roster back into shape. The team has made multiple trades since before the 2025 season, including George Pickens, Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, and Joey Porter Jr. They even traded up in the 2026 NFL Draft to select safety Caleb Downs.

Dallas is going all out to make sure this roster is built right. Despite all of those moves, they went 7-9-1 last year, and this year they are 2-3. Jones has alluded to another trade, but one show host says that might not be the best idea.

Dallas Cowboys Might Want to Hold Off on Making Any More Trades

The Athletic’s Dave Helman appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas to share his thoughts on the Cowboys in 2026. Helman was asked about the Cowboys making another trade, and he made it clear they should rethink it.

“I said this to our buddy Jeff Cavanaugh recently, and I mean, I don’t think you can rule it out, and Jerry Jones certainly wants you to know that he’s willing to do it, but after a certain point, like, how far do you want to push your chips in just to say that you’re doing stuff? And after a certain point, it really does start to feel like Jerry is almost responding to the critics of the Micah Parsons trade by saying like, ‘Nah, like, I’m not complacent. See, I’m willing to do stuff. We’ll part with all this capital.’ And I don’t dislike the Joey Porter trade mainly because they did it without getting rid of 2027 draft capital, like to get him and give yourself two years to potentially recoup that too, or at least offset it; that’s totally fine with me. But you’re already dealing in 2027; you’ve already given away several of those picks. And I don’t think you want to hamstring your ability to add to the roster in the spring.”

The Cowboys are currently third in the NFC East. They are technically tied with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Eagles own the tiebreaker.

Should Jerry Jones Make Another Trade for the Cowboys in 2026?

There can be such a thing as making too many changes and adding too much talent. Five games into the season, more than half the defense is completely new from last year’s lineup.

Adding anyone else will only mess up the lineup’s flow. The players are trying to build chemistry, and it’s hard when too many changes happen.

Plus, the Cowboys are running out of trade assets and need to keep something for the future. The only way this team gets back on track is to keep the young talent around.

If a deal at defensive end is too good to be true, it could be worth a conversation. Otherwise, the Cowboys should focus on developing the current players and getting them back on track.