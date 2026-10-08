Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Captures Attention for What He Did After Win

Heading into the Dallas Cowboys‘ Week 4 game in Houston on Sunday, star receiver CeeDee Lamb played down his personal feelings about the outing, despite the fact that it was his first NFL game in the city that took him in when his family was displaced by Hurricane Katrina. But his performance on the field–a jaw-dropping 17 catches for 189 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 40 seconds left–was more indicative of just how important this one was to him.

After the game, Lamb opened up a bit, pointing out that he grandma was in the crowd.

“(This city means) everything,” Lamb said. “Honestly, I wasn’t even thinking about any of that throughout the game. The end goal for me was to score and walk off the field victorious. Just going throughout the game, man, coming up for the team—there was a lot of third-down conversions I felt like I was a part of, that’s good. Moving the sticks. That’s the end goal.”

CeeDee Lamb Found His Grandma

His grandmother wound up playing into how Lamb wrapped up the Cowboys’ thrilling 34-30 shootout win over the Texans. In video shown by the team on social media and shared repeatedly on Wednesday, Lamb is seen celebrating on the sideline with teammates and coaches. Wide receivers coach Junior Adams is shown asking Lamb, “Granny here?”

When Lamb said that she was, indeed, int he crowd, Adams gave Lamb a ball. He then took the ball to the edge of the stands and handed it to his grandmother.

He later said: “I grew up here. My grandma came out, that was really good to see. She doesn’t really come out to many of my games and really do all the hoo-rah and screaming. It was good to see my family here. It has been a long road to end up in this situation and I am grateful for it. To see a lot of things I saw growing up, it was inspiring.”

#Cowboys CeeDee Lamb gave the game winning touchdown ball to his grandma who was at the game on Sunday.A pretty cool moment. (🎥: @dallascowboys) https://t.co/91i8FGRHJL pic.twitter.com/cz1OOUrPGz— Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) October 7, 2026

Cowboys Moving WRs Around

Dak Prescott, after the game, noted that the Cowboys have almost gotten used to Lamb’s heroics at this point. He has been among the best receivers in the NFL to this point of the season–in fact, Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 1 receiver in the league through four games.

Said Prescott, when asked how he “unlocked” Lamb on Sunday: “CeeDee unlocks himself. Coach did a great job of just changing, moving him around, putting him in different places. And CeeDee knows the defense, he knows what he is getting and he did a great job of getting open.”