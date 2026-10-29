Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Delivers Bold Warning Before Week 8

In the wake of last year’s injury-plagued season, in which he played 14 games and finished with 1.077 yards, Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb vowed to stay healthy and get back to producing at his usual levels here in 2026. Lamb injured his ankle–he had a high ankle sprain–in Week 3 of the 2025 season, and though he came back relatively quickly, he was not quite the same when he did. He also missed the bulk of the game against the Lions in Week 14 when he suffered a concussion, though he made another quick recovery from that and did not miss further time. But all in all, with the Cowboys finishing 7-9-1 and Lamb well below his usual output, it was a disappointing year.

This summer, with the Cowboys in Oxnard for training camp, Lamb was looking forward to putting 2025 behind him, saying in August: “I want to win. I want to win, I want to win, I want to stay healthy, and I want to dominate the year. Whatever that looks like, whatever the numbers look like, that’s cool. But as for me, I want to dominate, that’s what I want to do. That’s my contract to myself.”

CeeDee Lamb: ‘Can’t Guard Me’

Now, the Cowboys winning aspect of Lamb’s promise has not gone quite as planned, at 3-4, but the dominating part is going well. Lamb is currently third in the NFL in catches, at 53, and second in receiving yards, at 651. He’s been the guys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for most consistently, and his 81 targets leads the league. With two touchdowns on Monday night in Philadelphia, Lamb now has six on the season and is No. 2 in the league.

During that game against the Eagles, Lamb had a warning for defensive backs across the NFL, one thatw as captured by cameras on the sideline: “You can’t move. You can’t touch—like, nobody in this world, on this planet that live on the planet that we live on, they cannot stick in front of me. I said it to the world, nobody did it yet. And now I say it again. Can’t guard me.”

Cowboys in Need of a Win

It would do well for Lamb to continue his good start–and his confidence–on Sunday against the Cardinals in Week 8. In his career, he is 0-4 against Arizona, and has never caught a touchdown pass. The Cowboys badly need a win, and have not had a winning streak of any length going back to Thanksgiving of last year.

Dallas and Arizona kick off at AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.