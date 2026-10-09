Cowboys Dealt CeeDee Lamb News Hours After Stunning Loss vs. Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt several blows during the team’s surprising primetime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition to the boo birds at AT&T Stadium, Dallas is dealing with multiple injuries sustained in the loss, including CeeDee Lamb’s quad issue.

The good news is that Lamb’s quad is not expected to be a long-term injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains to be seen if Lamb will be forced to miss additional time.

Dallas has some additional time off before the team’s next game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 18. This could work in Lamb’s favor amid his recovery.

“CeeDee Lamb was not able to finish the game for the Dallas Cowboys (and) was in and out of the lineup,” Rapoport detailed in an October 9, edition of “Good Morning Football.” “Believe he was on the field for the failed two-point conversion.

“He’s dealing with a quad injury. My understanding is it is a quad bruise, not considered to be serious, but something that he has had before,” Rapoport added.

“So essentially got hit in the same spot in his quad and was not able to (continue playing). You could have saw him on the sideline grimacing. Do not expect this to be a long-term injury.”

Cowboys News: CeeDee Lamb & Tyler Guyton Both Left Buccaneers Game With Injuries

After a hot start to the season, Lamb finished with just two receptions for nine yards against the Bucs amid being sidelined with the injury. It was just one of many underwhelming aspects for the Cowboys offense.

Tyler Guyton also left the game with a back injury. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer indicated Guyton would undergo further testing.

Dak Prescott on Cowboys’ Loss vs. Bucs: ‘We Were Definitely Supposed to Win This Game’

Additionally, newly acquired star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. did not play in the Week 5 game with an illness. Elsewhere, Dak Prescott is going viral after an employee yelled “embarrassing” towards the Cowboys quarterback.

“But, we were definitely supposed to win this game, that we’re supposed to have on paper or whichever way you want to look at it,” Prescott explained after the loss, per DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker. “I think Schotty said it best in the locker room, in this league, you’ve got to win the games you’re supposed to win.

“When a winless team comes into your home stadium on a Thursday night primetime game, yeah, we’re supposed to win that. It sucks and right up there close to embarrassing, but I don’t know if I would say that.”