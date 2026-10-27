CeeDee Lamb Sent Loud Warning After Cowboys’ Season-Saving Eagles Win

Easy divisional wins don’t exist in the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys proved it in Week 7, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-21 on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys finished with 416 total yards, including a season-high 204 rushing yards. Dallas held Philly’s offense in check, allowing 321 yards and forcing a critical fourth-quarter interception.

That win put the Cowboys at 3-4 and shifted 2026 around for them, as they are back in the thick of the NFC East race. More importantly, though, the offense looked good: they bounced back in a big way, with the wide receivers playing a role.

Dallas Cowboys’ Wide Receivers Came Up Big in Week 7 Win

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke with the media after the game, as he was asked about how dangerous the pass catchers can be in this offense. Lamb offered an enticing response.

“I think that’s pretty self-explanatory,” Lamb said via Fort Worth Star-Telgram’s Nick Harris. “Once we get going, I know for a fact that there’s not a pass defense in this league that can stop us.”

Following up on that question, Lamb was asked about the nature of the statement the Cowboys sent. His answer was short and sweet.

“Nothing. See y’all again on Sunday.”

Lamb finished with team highs in receptions (5), yards (74), and touchdowns (2) in the victory. He was targeted 12 times, with his longest reception coming from 30 yards.

This season, Lamb is top five in the NFL in receptions (53), yards (651), and touchdowns (6). He is averaging 12.3 yards per catch in seven games.

Cowboys’ Offense is Catching Fire at the Right Time

It wasn’t a perfect evening for the offense, but they showed enough to give the Cowboys’ fans confidence they’re back. Their rushing attack was the standout. Javonte Williams went over 150 yards on a good Eagles defense.

Lamb and George Pickens showed that they are still the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. They picked apart the Eagles’ secondary and got a lot of chunk yards.

There are some concerns about Dak Prescott not being 100% healthy, though. People raised concerns about his accuracy, but his receivers helped him in some spots.

Dallas got the win they needed, and now they can shift the focus from saving the season to winning the division. They are still two games behind the New York Giants and have some work to do.

The Cowboys should have an easier time with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. At least on paper, as the Cardinals are coming off a loss to the Denver Broncos but defeated the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago.

All the focus will be on whether Dallas’ offense can keep the momentum going. So far, it looks like this unit is back on track to being elite.