Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Turns Heads With Career Day vs. Texans

There should not have been much surprise among the Dallas Cowboys faithful late in Sunday’s Week 4 game in Houston against the Texans that, trailing 30-27, with the ball in the red zone and hefty pressure no the Cowboys offense, quarterback Dak Prescott did his best to find No. 88. That’s because CeeDee Lamb, playing the first game of his life in his home city, happened to have the game of his life, capped off by a go-ahead touchdown on an in route into the end zone.

It was a 12-yard pass from Prescott to Lamb, who cradled it in for his astounding 17th catch of the game, and fourth of the go-ahead drive. It was a career high for Lamb, who also racked up 189 yards receiving.

As Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News wrote on Twitter/X: “CeeDee Lamb has a career high 17 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown. The yardage is the third most he’s had in a game, a game in which he and Prescott almost willed a gutsy 34-30 decision to pull the Cowboys to 2-2.

CeeDee Lamb has a career high 17 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown. The yardage is the third most he's had in a game. https://t.co/41HCRAa2ny— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 4, 2026

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Credits CeeDee Lamb

Speaking after the game, Prescott had some strong words for Lamb and the job that the Cowboys coaches kept doing to get him open against a talented Texans secondary.

Prescott was asked how he unlocked Lamb. He turned the question right around: “CeeDee unlocks himself. Coach did a great job of just changing, moving him around, putting him in different places. And CeeDee knows the defense, he knows what he is getting and he did a great job of getting open.”

Lamb now has 37 catches for 498 yards through four weeks of the season, plus four touchdowns.