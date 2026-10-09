Cowboys Calls Mount for Firing of ‘Embarrassing’ Coach

Somewhere, Matt Eberflus is smiling. Well, maybe not smiling but at least shrugging his shoulders as if to indicate it was never really all his fault. That’s because Eberflus was pummeled among fans and media for the utter disaster that was the Dallas Cowboys defense in 2025, and the hope was that the unit’s turnaround began with his ouster and the subsequent hiring of 34-year-old Christian Parker to replace him.

Add in six new starters as a result of a heavy investment in both free-agent and draft capital, and there was no way, it seemed, that the Cowboys’ D could get worse.

But then a game like the one we saw on Thursday at AT&T Stadium comes along, and it strikes you: Yes, this defense is, in fact, worse than it was under Eberflus. The Buccaneers offense, led by undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, controlled the ball and much of the game against the Cowboys defense, and put up 416 yards in a 24-16 win.

Fans, observers and media members heaped blame on Parker–and were calling for his ouster even just five games into his tenure.

Christian Parker Under Fire After Poor Showing for Cowboys

And the calls for the Cowboys to move on Parker were not just coming from angry random fans on Twitter/X. Media members and Cowboys analysts piled on, even as the team rallied in an ultimately failed attempt to tie the game.

Marcus Mosher of the “Locked on Cowboys” podcast wrote, “The Cowboys might seriously want to think about moving on from Christian Parker sooner rather than later. Zero signs that this is going to get better.”

Podcast producer Jeffrey Cooperstein wrote: “Christian Parker has to go tonight right?”

Connor Livesay, analyst formerly of PFF, wrote, “Christian Parker is embarrassing. I’m sorry.”

From the Dem Boyz News account: “Fire Brian Schottenheimer. Fire Christian Parker.”