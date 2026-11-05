Christian Parker Got Honest About His First 8 Games as Cowboys’ DC

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense has been taking the most criticism after a rough first eight games of the regular season.

Many of the problems stem from the pass rush, which has gotten only 15 sacks in eight games. Key injuries in the secondary have also hurt the team, including Jalen Thompson and Joey Porter Jr.

All the focus has been on defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s struggles in his first year. Many feel that when they see Parker on the field, he seems overwhelmed. He is making one thing clear about his role and how he is handling it.

Christian Parker Talks First Season as Dallas Cowboys DC

Parker spoke with the media when asked whether the job was too much for him. He got straight to the point and made it clear there are no issues with the job.

“When you’re around different DCs, you’re on the staff, especially the positions I’ve had where you have a lot of responsibility, you get exposed to what those things are. “Every job is going to have its challenges. Even if things were going better, there’s still going to be a level of difficulty because of the elevation of what you have to do. There are more hands in the pot, so to speak, in terms of what you have to manage and handle. “But, no, I wouldn’t say it’s more difficult than imagined. I would just say we’re continuing to work to try to get the results that we want.”

Dallas’ defense is dead last in total defense, allowing 385.4 yards per game, and in run defense, allowing 152.8 yards per game. The Cowboys were also ranked 22nd in pass defense, allowing 232.6 yards per game, and 27th in points allowed, with 26.6 points per game.

Former NFL Defensive Coordinator Ripped Cowboys’ Christian Parker a Second Time

While Parker is focused on getting things on the right track, not everyone has been hopeful about his future in the NFL. Former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale ripped into Parker for his struggles on the job.

“It’s not just the worst defense in the league right now. It’s one of the worst I’ve [ever] seen. (Parker) is behind on play-calling and it’s just, I feel bad for Jerry (Jones). I told my wife, I’m starting to feel like Stephen A. Smith just killing the Cowboys, but it’s the truth. “When you watch them, I gotta have a trash can next to me when I’m watching their defense hit the field because they’re missing too many tackles, you know, they gave up 200 yards rushing and you can see that pendulum is swinging back. It ties into all my notes, and it seems like I am taking shots, but I am not, it’s just how I see it.”

Parker has his chance to fix things against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. If the defense doesn’t look better, that could be trouble for the young coordinator’s job.