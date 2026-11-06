Cowboys Concerns Raised on ‘Worn Down’ $24 Million Star

With much of the Dallas Cowboys offense, one of the big questions that keeps cropping up is this: How did so much change from one year to the next? It’s been the primary question when it comes to star receiver George Pickens, who is still putting up good numbers but is not having the same impact that he had in 2025. It’s certainly been the question for tight end Jake Ferguson, who went from 82 catches, 600 yards and eight touchdowns and a Pro Bowl spot in 2025 to backing up undrafted Brevyn Spann-Ford. And now, even running back Javonte Williams, who had a breakout, 1,201-yard season in 16 games in 2025 is coming into question for his drop-off, as he is on pace for just over 1,100 in 17 games, and has seen his per-carry number drop from 4.8 last year to 3.9 this year.

Williams had what many hoped was a turnaround game in Week 7 against the Eagles, with 155 yards on 25 carries, but that may well have been a mirage based on the Eagles’ overall malaise. Williams dropped right back down to 24 carries and 56 yards–just 2.3 yards per rush–in Week 8 against the Cardinals.

Cowboys Gave Javonte Williams a $24 Million Contract

This offseason, of course, the Cowboys did something they rarely do in the winter: They handed out a long-term deal to Williams, for three years and $24 million. Few thought it was a bad contract at the time, though it was the first long-term deal for a veteran runner since Ezekiel Elliott.

But perhaps it was a mistake. At the very least, not going into the 2026 season with a quality big-play running back on the roster was a mistake. Williams is likely carrying too much of a load, a concern the Cowboys themselves raised throughout training camp.

Is Javonte Williams ‘Still a Guy’?

As Gavin Dawson, host on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas said this week, Williams has looked tired too many times. The Cowboys have an outstanding offensive line and certainly gave Williams the chance to pound the ball on Sunday–24 carries–but if he is not converting those chances into yardage, maybe he is the problem.

Said Dawson: “The other thing would be is to say, is Javonte Williams still a guy? I heard the talking in the postgame show Sunday afternoon about how he looked tired. I thought he looked tired and worn down in the Philadelphia game. If you go back and watch the (tape), you’ll see close ups of his face, he is getting up kinda slow and he looks worn down. Does age catch up with you? Are you running as hungry?

“But if you feel good about your offensive line and you feel good about your scheme, and the job is not getting done, isn’t the most logical thing the runner?”