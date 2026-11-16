Cowboys Get Rough $22.5 Million Injury Update After 49ers Took Them Down

The Dallas Cowboys game was already rough enough after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 46-40 in Week 10, but now they might have a problem in their starting lineup.

During the game, their star offensive lineman Tyler Booker got hurt and left the game with an ankle injury. The injury did not look super serious, but it might be enough for him to miss some time; more information is needed.

There appears to be new information about how the ankle is doing. Booker is going to miss some time with the Cowboys at the worst time.

Dallas Cowboys Get An Injury Update on Tyler Booker

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared a new update on Booker and how serious the injury is. While it appears he may avoid a trip to the IR, Booker is expected to miss some time.

“#Cowboys G Tyler Booker suffered a high-ankle sprain in his team’s loss to the #49ers, sources say. While it’s generally a 4-6 week injury, the hope is that Booker can be back within that 4 week window. Last year, a similar injury kept him out three games.”

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler added a key note from a source. It is still looking good for Booker to return within a few weeks.

“There is some optimism here, despite the high ankle, with one source saying Booker will ‘probably be out a few weeks,’ then assess.”

There is some optimism here, despite the high ankle, with one source saying Booker will “probably be out a few weeks,” then assess https://t.co/1r2LOUU7fn — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 16, 2026

Booker has been putting together a career year with the Cowboys in 2026. He has allowed just 12 pressures and 3 quarterback hits in 401 pass-blocking snaps.

Pro Football Focus has given Booker the third-highest overall grade among 75 NFL guards, with 84.4. They also gave him a pass-blocking grade of 65.6 (ranked 30th) and a run-blocking grade of 90.4 (ranked first).

Tyler Booker Will Miss Time With the Cowboys

With Booker out, the Cowboys are pretty thin at guard. Tyler Smith is holding strong at left guard, which means T.J. Bass could start at right guard.

Dallas will most likely have to add a guard or two to the 53-man roster before Week 11. Depth is going to be a problem, with Ajani Cornelius already out at right guard as well.

The last thing the Cowboys needed was any more injuries. Sitting at 4-6, they are on the heels of being in big trouble in the NFC East race and the playoff hunt.

There is no longer an option where losing is okay for Dallas. The more they lose, the better their chance of being eliminated from playoff contention.

Cowboys fans will have to see what the team does over the next few days with the roster. They can’t afford any more roster setbacks from this day forward.