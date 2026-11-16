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Cowboys Get Rough $22.5 Million Injury Update After 49ers Took Them Down

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Tyler Booker
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OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Tyler Booker #52 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during Day 12 of Dallas Cowboys Training Camp at Staybridge Suites Oxnard on August 07, 2025 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys game was already rough enough after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 46-40 in Week 10, but now they might have a problem in their starting lineup.

During the game, their star offensive lineman Tyler Booker got hurt and left the game with an ankle injury. The injury did not look super serious, but it might be enough for him to miss some time; more information is needed.

There appears to be new information about how the ankle is doing. Booker is going to miss some time with the Cowboys at the worst time.

Dallas Cowboys Get An Injury Update on Tyler Booker

Tyler Booker
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 18: Tyler Booker #52 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared a new update on Booker and how serious the injury is. While it appears he may avoid a trip to the IR, Booker is expected to miss some time.

“#Cowboys G Tyler Booker suffered a high-ankle sprain in his team’s loss to the #49ers, sources say. While it’s generally a 4-6 week injury, the hope is that Booker can be back within that 4 week window. Last year, a similar injury kept him out three games.”

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler added a key note from a source. It is still looking good for Booker to return within a few weeks.

“There is some optimism here, despite the high ankle, with one source saying Booker will ‘probably be out a few weeks,’ then assess.”

Booker has been putting together a career year with the Cowboys in 2026. He has allowed just 12 pressures and 3 quarterback hits in 401 pass-blocking snaps.

Pro Football Focus has given Booker the third-highest overall grade among 75 NFL guards, with 84.4. They also gave him a pass-blocking grade of 65.6 (ranked 30th) and a run-blocking grade of 90.4 (ranked first).

Tyler Booker Will Miss Time With the Cowboys

Tyler Booker
GettyOXNARD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 07: Tyler Booker #52 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during Day 12 of Dallas Cowboys Training Camp at Staybridge Suites Oxnard on August 07, 2025 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

With Booker out, the Cowboys are pretty thin at guard. Tyler Smith is holding strong at left guard, which means T.J. Bass could start at right guard.

Dallas will most likely have to add a guard or two to the 53-man roster before Week 11. Depth is going to be a problem, with Ajani Cornelius already out at right guard as well.

The last thing the Cowboys needed was any more injuries. Sitting at 4-6, they are on the heels of being in big trouble in the NFC East race and the playoff hunt.

There is no longer an option where losing is okay for Dallas. The more they lose, the better their chance of being eliminated from playoff contention.

Cowboys fans will have to see what the team does over the next few days with the roster. They can’t afford any more roster setbacks from this day forward.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Get Rough $22.5 Million Injury Update After 49ers Took Them Down

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