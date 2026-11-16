Cowboys’ Von Miller Offers Contrarian Take After Defeat to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys defense is facing significant criticism yet again after Week 10. In fact, some analysts implied Monday the unit hit rock bottom against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 (although it has yet to be confirmed it’s actually bottom).

It’s pretty safe to say, though, veteran edge rusher Von Miller would disagree. The 37-year-old shared a very different take with NFL insider Josina Anderson on the Cowboys 46-40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

“We’re close. If that’s the NFC’s best, one of the best teams in the NFL and it comes down to the wire, I can live with that,” Miller told Anderson. “Obviously, there’s always going to be plays that you want back. Situations that you want back.

“For me personally, I wish I had that end-of-the-game play back where Christian McCaffrey takes the angle 66 yards. That’s the call that we want defensively.”

Miller’s “we’re close” claim comes as the Cowboys gave up more than 9 yards per play versus the 49ers and lost despite quarterback Dak Prescott threw five touchdowns.

Von Miller Shares Different Take on Cowboys After 49ers Loss

Anderson’s facial response right after the linebacker’s answer probably summarized the average reaction to Miller’s “we’re close” claim very well.

In summary, most wouldn’t agree, including Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer. The head coach put the defense on blast after the team gave up 46 points to the 49ers in Week 10.

“I thought it was unacceptable,” Schottenheimer said on the second-half defense, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “The tackling was atrocious.”

“Unacceptable” and “we’re close” are about polar opposites. Based on what transpired Sunday, most would probably agree the former take is more accurate.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy averaged 13.9 yards per pass versus the Cowboys defense. The San Francisco ground attack posted 7.4 yards per carry while racking up 214 rushing yards.

If it were still September, then perhaps the Cowboys could say they’re close and claim a sort of moral victory. But we’re at the midseason point. Yet, things seem to be getting worse for the Cowboys defense.

The unit has now allowed at least 200 rushing yards in three contests, including two of the past three. Dallas has held opponents to under 120 rushing yards just three times in 10 games.

The Cowboys are also 30th in points allowed and last in yards yielded this season.

Perhaps Miller was just trying to be a calming veteran presence in the Cowboys locker room with his “we’re close” claim Sunday night. But it will likely fall on deaf ears with how untrue it appears to be.

Miller Takes Accountability With Final 49ers Touchdown

The edge rusher did stress there are plays he and his teammates would like back. For himself, he specifically named the final touchdown the 49ers scored as one.

While talking to Anderson, Miller deflected blame for the score from Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker onto himself.

“It’s a copout to say it could’ve been a better call, or put me in a tight situation….I think I’m the one best suited for that situation when it comes to coverage,” Miller said. “If it’s an alternate reality, alternate universe, I’m in that position every single time.

“I could’ve played that play better. That’s not on C.P.”

McCaffrey beat Miller to the middle of the field on his route. The running back hauled in the pass then ran to the end zone untouched to score a 66-yard touchdown. That essentially put the game out of reach with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

While it was a key play, it was just one of three 49ers touchdowns that were at least 66 yards in length.

Defenses that are “close” don’t give up big scoring plays repetitively like that.