Cowboys Announce A-List Thanksgiving Halftime Performer Hours Ahead of Monday Night Eagles Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys have announced that three-time Grammy Award-winning country music star Miranda Lambert will headline their 2026 Thanksgiving Day halftime show at AT&T Stadium.

Lambert will perform during the Cowboys’ nationally televised Thanksgiving game against the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the 30th annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show.

The announcement comes ahead of Dallas’ Monday Night Football matchup against Philadelphia, with both teams looking to improve their position in the NFC East.

Lambert, a multi-platinum recording artist and Texas native, will help launch The Salvation Army’s 136th annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The Cowboys have hosted the holiday fundraising performance for three decades, using their Thanksgiving game to raise awareness and support for families and individuals in need.

Miranda Lambert Shares Message Ahead of Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Lambert expressed her excitement about returning to Texas for the annual Thanksgiving tradition.

“There’s something special about how music brings people together, especially when it’s to spread joy and hope to families who need it most,” Lambert said in the announcement.

“The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can’t wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward.”

The Red Kettle Kickoff has become a regular part of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day celebration.

The nationally televised performance helps draw attention to The Salvation Army’s annual fundraising campaign, which supports people facing financial hardship and other challenges.

Over the years, the partnership has helped the Red Kettle Campaign raise more than $3.4 billion.

Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army, thanked the Cowboys organization and Lambert for their participation.

“The Red Kettle Campaign gives people a simple way to spread joy and support their neighbors in need,” Heatwole said.

“The Red Kettle Kickoff has brought that spirit of giving to a national audience for the last three decades. We’re grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the Gene and Jerry Jones family, and Miranda Lambert for helping us kick off the season by bringing attention to the needs of neighbors throughout the nation.”

Cowboys Face Eagles on Monday Night With NFC East Division Up for Grabs

Before their Thanksgiving rematch, Dallas and Philadelphia will meet on Monday Night Football on October 26, with both teams 2-4.

The matchup matters because neither team has established itself as a division leader through the season’s opening weeks.

According to ESPN, the NFC East became the first division in NFL history to go winless in consecutive weeks when all four teams played during Weeks 5 and 6.

The New York Giants entered the week leading the division at 4-2-1, while the Washington Commanders held a 1-4-1 record.

Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark recently addressed the division’s struggles.

“We lost and we’re seeing everybody else lose,” Clark said.

Dallas entered the season hoping improved defense would complement its offense. Instead, the defense has continued to struggle, and the offense hasn’t matched last season’s production.

The Cowboys now have a chance to gain ground against a division rival that has faced its own difficulties.

Eagles Enter Cowboys Matchup on Four-Game Losing Streak

Philadelphia enters Monday’s game on a four-game losing streak.

The Eagles have also scored 24 points or fewer in nine straight games and are dealing with the absence of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been sidelined because of blood clots in his lungs.

Despite those setbacks, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley believes the division remains within reach.

“You’re not looking too far ahead, but the NFC East is struggling and the NFC East is really asking for someone to take it over,” Barkley said.

“It’s going to be a team that figures it out and starts playing at a high level. We have the opportunity. We have that chance. Even with all these injuries and with all the crazy things that are happening, we have a lot of talent.”

The Cowboys and Eagles kick off Monday, October 26, at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.