Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Makes Surprise Statement After Dramatic Win

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Indianapolis with a wild and largely unpredictable win, 27-23, a game that they controlled but never really dominated, and one that they nearly coughed up in the end except for a brilliant pass-and-catch from Dak Prescott to Ryan Flournoy to set up a touchdown with just over a minute to play that gave them the final winning margin. And thanks to–wait for it–the defense.

Yes, the Cowboys defense, despite some obvious struggles and difficulty with discipline, was actually a bonus in the week 9 win over the Colts, a game that pushes the Cowboys to 4-5 and keeps them alive in the NFL playoff hunt.

Cowboys Were ‘Comfortable’ With Defense

The game ended on an interception by Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs, who had his best game of the season. Downs also had three tackles, including a sack. The Cowboys got excellent performances inside from both Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, and held the Colts to 271 total yards while forcing three turnovers.

And after the touchdown to put the Cowboys ahead, coach Brian Schottenheimer said something he probably would not have said in any other week this season: He felt good about having the defense close out the game. The Cowboys, among the worst teams in the NFL in stopping opponents on third down, allowed the Colts to convert just three first downs in 13 attempts.

From Schottenheimer: “Look at the three-and-outs, I think it was five three-and-outs. Couple sacks. I talked about the two interior guys, Caleb gets the sack, gets the game-ending interception, great play. We were very comfortable putting our defense out there knowing they were going to protect the lead. Kudos to Christian and his staff, for the plan they had but also for the players, the execution, I thought it was outstanding.”