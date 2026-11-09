Cowboys’ Caleb Downs Opens Up on ‘Surreal’ Breakout Game

Without a doubt, Dallas Cowboys rookie Caleb Downs picked an opportunistic moment to have the best game of his young NFL career. That’s because on Sunday in Indianapolis, he was playing in front of what he estimated to be “40 or 50” members of the Downs clan, who gathered over the weekend to to celebrate the first pro meeting of Caleb Downs and his brother Josh Downs, a receiver for the Colts. In a raucous game, the Cowboys came away with a 27-23 win that featured an impressive blind-side sack from Caleb as well as the game-sealing interception to secure the win.

Downs also had three tackles in the game.

Caleb Downs Just Happy for Cowboys Win

Of course, the big news for Downs was that the Cowboys got a win and now, at 4-5, they have managed to stay alive in the NFC’s playoff picture. But the fact that he was lined up opposite his brother–and wound up covering him more than once during the game–was tough tog et his mind around.

Said Downs: “Honestly, we needed the win as a team, that’s the biggest thing. It’s a surreal feeling going out there and lining up in front of him like, it’s me and him the whole game. I was just thankful for the situation. He definitely got me on some of the plays that they missed him on, but I am just thankful that he’s healthy, I am healthy, and our family was able to be here.”

Caleb Downs: ‘It Wasn’t Much Talking’

Downs added that his interactions with Josh–the two host a “Downs 2 Business” podcast together–were limited before the Cowboys took the field in Indy.

He said: “I talked to him last night when I seen him at our little family function. And then I said what’s up to him before the game, but it wasn’t much talking, it was just a dap-up and keep walking. It’s football, at the end of the day, it’s a regular game. I am trying to go out there and win just like he is going out there and trying to win.

“I am just playing ball. Anybody can say what they want to say but I am just fighting to be my best self.”

Cowboys Defense Showed Up

The Colts, it should be pointed out, are in the midst of a fire sale and have been among the worst teams in the NFL this season. That might put a bit of a damper on the Cowboys’ win, but considering Dallas’ struggled, no one is downplaying the importance of staying alive, and getting a good showing fromt eh defense.

Downs said: “I have been saying it all year and I am glad we finally finished a game today. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to play like it is on us every play. We have got to play like our defense is the last stand—it’s just us, there’s no offense, we are playing separate games. That’s what we have to do. People can say whatever they want but when we play well, we’re a good football team.”