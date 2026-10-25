Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Drops Terse Response on Eagles Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-4, and no matter who they were set up to be playing on Monday night here in the NFL‘s Week 7, they would be fairly desperate for a win. But the fact that they’re playing the division rival Eagles, at a moment when the Eagles are dealing with a massive wave of injuries, suggests that this is a make-or-break game. Most Cowboys are healthy, with both George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb set to play against a banged-up Philadelphia secondary. Get a win–with no Jalen Hurts, no DeVonta Smith and with two-fifths of the vaunted Philly line having departed in the past two weeks–and you step closer to control over the NFC East.

Lose and, well, you’ve got to ask what these Cowboys are doing and where they are heading.

Another Game for the Cowboys

Lamb will certainly be in focus on Monday night, as he enters the game with, already, 48 catches, 577 yards and four touchdowns for the Cowboys. He averages 78.1 yards per game in his career against Philadelphia, and has six touchdowns, second-most against any team in the NFL for Lamb. There will be much desperation and many strident statements made about the Cowboys-Eagles matchup, but Lamb insists, it’s just one of 17.

Lamb was asked about whether playing the Eagles is special for him. He said, “No. Hate to break it to you.”

CeeDee Lamb: ‘Anybody Can Win’

But Lamb does understand where the Cowboys are at this point of the season, at a bit of a crossroads for a team that had high expectations and is sitting at 2-4. He called that “shocking.”

Said Lamb: “Very shocking. But at the end of the day, it is the reality of things. Knowing who we have on this offense, all on the same field, we know we deserve to be averaging 30. So, let’s get back to that.”

But Lamb also acknowledged that the bad run in the NFC East has given the Cowboys a bit of an early season mulligan that Dallas must take advantage of.

As he said: “Anybody can win this division, so why not us? We know where we were messing up and our areas of improvement, and playing complementary ball. I feel like at the end of the day, we know we feel like we have the best roster, top down, and we gotta be able to play like that (in games).”