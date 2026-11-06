Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Makes Announcement Ahead of Tragic Day

It’s been one year since the death of Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, who died by suicide after a high-speed car chase and what was later revealed to be a severe case of depression, possibly linked to CTE. It was a tragic time for the Cowboys and for the NFL in general, and it brought together both players and coaches in a way that they’d not been unified before. Football obviously was not the most important thing, but it is not likely a coincidence that Dallas rallied for a three-game winning streak after Kneeland’s death.

One of the challenges that lingered after the death of Kneeland was how to properly remember him, and to take his struggles with mental health and try to turn them into something more positive. And on Thursday at practice, quarterback Dak Prescott let slip a new program that the Cowboys will be unveiling.

Dak Prescott Honoring Marshawn Kneeland

Jon Machota of The Athletic quoted Prescott from Cowboys practice, where he dropped news on the “Huddle 94” initiative:

“(It’s) allowing us to create conversations and get together in smaller groups that talk about life and talk about things that are stressors to us that if it was something that we had, may have helped Marshawn. It may have been something that would have been a resource for him to prevent what inevitably happened.

“Just trying to honor him by creating those conversations, by creating that group. I think it’s gonna be big. I think it’s gonna be needed, just even hearing from the introduction about it, how guys felt about it. I’m excited to do it. At the same time, you’re honoring Marshawn. You’re getting to bring up conversations of how people felt about him and what he meant to us.”

Cowboys’ Huddle 94 Program Will Give Mental Health Help

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have stepped yup their efforts to address mental health with players.

He wrote: “Among other ways to remember their teammate, the Cowboys have dedicated a new wellness room to Kneeland and increased their mental health programs with Dr. Heather Twedell. They’ll also have a new three-part program called ‘Huddle94,’ designed to encourage honest conversations about mental health as well as provide support.”