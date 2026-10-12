Cowboys Get Much-Need Reassurance Before Packers Week 6 Showdown

With the weekend to think things through, the Dallas Cowboys return after a rough 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

The Cowboys’ defense struggled again, allowing 419 yards, marking the fifth straight game they have allowed at least 375 yards. Their offense did little better, with two interceptions and multiple drops.

With a 2-3 record, the Cowboys risk losing control of their season if things don’t improve in Week 6. They face the Green Bay Packers, who are on a two-game winning streak and sit at 3-2. That momentum shouldn’t worry the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys Don’t Need to Worry About Packers Winning Streak

DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman appeared on 105.3 The Fan, where he said he was concerned about playing the Packers at the wrong time. Eatman doesn’t believe that’s the case.

“No, not really. Not in this league. If they would’ve lost, I would’ve thought they’d be even more dangerous. It’s just a weird league like that. It’s just, it happens.” “Look at the Packers. Who do the Packers play? They play a guy on their very first start, Jalon Daniels, who looked a lot better in his second start, but they played him. And then they play a Bears backup, third quarterback. They’re trying to figure it out. I do think with 10 days to prepare the offense, this offense is still a good offense for the Cowboys. And I think, going up against Dak, it’s going to be a challenge that’ll be tougher for that Green Bay team. I mean, they only put 40 on them last year with Micah there. So I think it’s still going to be a challenge for Green Bay, definitely a challenge for the Cowboys on the other side. So I’m not saying, you know, they’ve got their own problems in their house, but the way this league goes, as soon as you think you’ve got something figured out, I mean, I would be more worried about the Packers.”

The Packers are coming off back-to-back wins over the Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears. Last season, Green Bay and Dallas tied 40-40 in their Sunday Night Football showdown.

Cowboys Could Be More Dangerous Team Entering Packers Week 6 Game

In an odd way, the Cowboys might be the team that is scarier for the play than the other way. The Packers are coming off a blowout win over Chicago, but it was an emotionally charged rivalry game.

Dallas has had extra time ot rest up and fix the issues they have been dealing with on offense and defense. Offensively, this Cowboys team is still one of the NFL’s best units and can light up the scoreboard.

The Cowboys are more motivated than ever to get things back on track and return to .500. They have every reason to go all out and get a much-needed win.