Dak Prescott Sends Message on George Pickens’ ‘Antics’ Amid Cowboys’ $142 Million Decision

The Dallas Cowboys face a difficult decision on George Pickens’ future, but count Dak Prescott among those who wants to see the superstar remain in Big D. After Pickens’ massive game against the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott even praised Pickens’ “antics” as something that helps the Cowboys.

“Honestly, I mean, George – I’ve said it before and I’ve said it earlier, like we’ve got to get George involved early and we did a good job of doing that in this game,” Prescott explained to reporters during a November 15, media session following the Cowboys’ loss to the Niners.

“And when you do – the way that he’s able to change the game, you know, with his big plays, with his energy,” Prescott continued.

“You know, sometimes we say (with) the antics, whether it’s jumping over people, but he’s a hell of a football player and he showed it tonight, another example of it tonight.”

Cowboys WR George Pickens’ Market Value Projected at $142 Million Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Despite plenty of NFL rumors, the Cowboys opted against dealing Pickens at the NFL trade deadline. Pickens is playing this season on an expensive $27.2 million franchise tag.

The star playmaker is seeking a lucrative long-term contract extension. Spotrac projects Pickens’ market value is a four-year, $142 million contract.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on George Pickens’ Uncertain Future: ‘I Would Promote Keeping Him in Any Way Possible’

Following the team’s loss, Prescott was asked about Pickens’ uncertain future. The Cowboys quarterback revealed that Pickens is one of his “favorite teammates.”

“Absolutely (want Pickens back),” Prescott noted. “Whether it’s this game, any day, any game, George is one of my favorite teammates.

“I appreciate the way that he sees this game, the way that he approaches this game. Obviously, he can tell you he can be better in certain ways in certain times,” Prescott added.

“But his love for this game, his love for his teammates, I would promote keeping him in any way possible.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Did Not Consider Dealing WR George Pickens Amid NFL Trade Deadline

Ahead of the November 10, NFL trade deadline, there were no shortage of rumors about Pickens’ future. Yet, it does not appear that Dallas was ever close to dealing the playmaker.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Cowboys did not receive any offers for Pickens and had no plans to trade the star.

Pickens can technically be a free agent this offseason, but Dallas could also use the franchise tag on the wideout once again to retain the star if no new deal is agreed upon.

“The Cowboys did not receive any trade calls on receiver George Pickens, who is happy in Dallas and didn’t want to be traded,” Fowler wrote in a November 11, article titled, “NFL Week 10 latest intel, buzz questions, fantasy tips, post-trade deadline news.”

“Teams in the receiver market weren’t shopping in the high-end aisle, either, so the idea of a Pickens trade was a nonstarter. Plus, Dallas had no plans to deal him.”

Pickens posted 11 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort against the Niners.