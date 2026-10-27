Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Addresses Dak Prescott Injury Concerns

The Dallas Cowboys got a big win over the Eagles on Monday night, a game that should keep them in the fight in the NFC East at 3-4, with a string of winnable games, mostly at home, on the schedule through all of November. They’ve got to deal with a surprisingly game New York Giants bunch in the meantime, as they sit 4-2-1 and showing life with new quarterback JJ McCarthy, but there’s no question that the road ahead looks good for Dallas, despite the obvious flaws in the roster and on the field. But, just as every NFC East team is currently dealing with health concerns for its starting quarterback, so the Cowboys might be worried about whether star thrower Dak Prescott is 100% as this season presses on.

Indeed, during the 38-21 win over the Eagles, Prescott logged 212 yards passing and three touchdowns without an interception, but he appeared to be off on several throws he normally makes, especially early in the game. That raised some concerns about how healthy Prescott is.

Dak Prescott Has Had 2 Injuries This Season

Prescott has dealt with two injuries this season, going back to Week 4 when the Cowboys played the Texans, and his hand was stepped on, resulting in a cut that had to be wrapped. “It’s nothing. It just got stepped on,” Prescott said after that game.

The bigger issue came in Week 6 against the Packers, when Prescott took a hard hit from Zaire Franklin that appeared to bother him–Prescott’s ribs were injured on the play. He acknowledged that one was more significant: “I took a good hit. A hit to the ribs, got the wind knocked out of me. But I wasn’t coming out of the game. It was, just give me a second and we can get back going.”

Dak Prescott Not ‘Banged Up Enough’ to Miss Throws for Cowboys

On Tuesday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed whether Prescott was still dealing with pain from the ribs, the hand, or any other troubling bumps and bruises.

Said Jones: “I wouldn’t think there is enough that he is banged up to get into being off on his throws. I just, when I look at how other quarterbacks play, when I look at how they throw the ball, Dak is unique in his way, but I can’t say enough about what he meant to stay in there and the throws that he did make. We just have got to realize, they (the defensive players) have something to do with it, too.”

Cowboys Back in Action on Sunday

Prescott was sharper with his decision-making and his reading of the defense on Monday for the Cowboys than he had been in the previous two weeks. For Jones, it was encouraging to see Prescott return to form in that respect.

“He’s got to sit there and not only get it to the right one depending on how the defense is playing, but he has got to get it out of there and help his protection. He did that last night. I don’t have any criticism about where he went with the ball or where he threw the ball,” Jones said.

If Prescott is still dealing with some bumps and bruises, he won’t have much time to nurse them. The Cowboys will be back in action on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.