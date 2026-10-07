Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes Trade Stance Clear Before NFL Deadline

We are a little more than a month before the Dallas Cowboys will have the chance to dip their toe back into the NFL trade deadline mix, and even if they don’t get something done at that time, this will still go down as a very busy stretch of transactions for the team. The Joey Porter trade is in the books, and before that, the Cowboys added offensive line depth with the Broderick Jones trade. Most teams don’t make one trade in a year. The Cowboys already have two to their credit.

Still, there are holes. The clearest one is in the pass rush, which continues to disappoint when it comes to putting quarterbacks on the ground for sacks. Though the Cowboys’ store of draft picks is depleted–they have just four in 2027–team owner and GM Jerry Jones still feels there is room for Dallas to get aggressive and make deals. The Cowboys are in win-now mode, and that’s because very clear.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones: ‘Door Is Always Open’

On Wednesday, Jones was on the Cowboys’ flagship station, 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, and addressed the possibility of further trades coming the Cowboys’ way.

Said Jones: “The door is always open to get better. I know that’s almost a cliché. But if the right—I’m never shut down from trying to get something that would really advance the needle. Especially ones that could do it now and into the future. Again, I said at the start of training camp, I am willing to put some things out there that are for today, lean more for today than three years ago. Well, that’s the future we’re talking about.

“So, I am open. We’re open. We’ve got a trade deadline coming up where you can do some things. We’ll see what happens.”

The Cowboys made two significant trades last fall at the trade deadline, and made one the previous season, too. This year’s deadline falls on November 10.