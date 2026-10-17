Cowboys Make Final Roster Moves 24 Hours Before Packers Week 6 Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys are closing in on their Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Several decisions need to be made before the game. Dallas is dealing with key injuries, which will force some players to be elevated to the active roster.

Some key injuries include DeMarvion Overshown and Cobie Durant. With some moves needed, the Cowboys seem to have made the right decisions to get the roster in place.

Dallas Cowboys Make Final Roster Moves Before Packers Game

The Cowboys have announced their final roster moves, including two practice squad elevations and an injury decision. Dallas is loading up on their secondary with some support.

“The Cowboys elevated CB Derion Kendrick and S Juanyeh Thomas from the practice squad for tomorrow night’s game. LB DeMarvion Overshown, who was listed as questionable on Friday’s game status report, will not be traveling with the team to Green Bay and will be ruled out for the game.”

Kendrick has not yet appeared in a game for the Cowboys this season. Thomas has played in two games and has 1 tackle. Overshown hasn’t played since the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, where he had 7 tackles before leaving the game.

Cowboys Set to Take on the Packers in Week 6

Dallas sits at 2-3 and comes off a loss to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys made subtle changes, including adding Mike Pettine to the defensive coaching staff to support defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

It’s near-desperation time for the Cowboys as they try to pick up a much-needed win against a team with strong momentum. Green Bay has won two straight games and is 3-2.

The Cowboys are working to get their defense back on track after a rough start to the season. They have allowed at least 375 yards in each of their first five games. That’s the longest streak in franchise history and tied for the eighth-longest in NFL history.

As for the offense, the rushing attack has been a problem, with the team in the bottom 10 in rushing yards per game. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ passing attack have had to carry the lead for the team.

This is a defining moment for the Cowboys as they try to get the season back on track and avoid finishing like the 2025 season. The good news is that the NFC East is in bad shape, which could give them the opening they need. The best way to avoid that, though, is for the Cowboys to take care of business against Green Bay first.