The Dallas Cowboys are reeling right now.

The Cowboys are 3-5 right now after blowing a golden opportunity to move closer to first place in the NFC East, squandering a 14-point fourth quarter lead against the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas did so at home against a Cardinals squad that was being led by their backup quarterback in Gardner Minshew.

Dallas had previously been 69-0 at home when leading by 14-plus points in the fourth quarter while the Cardinals were 1-147-1 since 2000 when trailing by at least 14 points in the final quarter.

The defensive unit has been a major issue for the Cowboys, but the offense has not. The offensive unit scored 30 points with the offense ranking seventh in points per game this season. Meanwhile, they’ve ranked 27th in points allowed this season.

One of the major reasons for the Cowboys’ consistency on that side of the ball is leading receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has been a star ever since he entered the league in 2020 and is already a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection by the age of 27.

Linebacker Marist Liufau is in the midst of his third season with the Cowboys, so he’s more familiar with Lamb than most at this point. As Liufau inches closer and closer to making his season debut after being activated from injured reserve — he suffered a fractured forearm during the preseason — he detailed what makes the star receiver stand out as a teammate.

Liufau referred to Lamb as a “really chill guy” and said that the star receiver has been kind to him ever since he was a rookie.

“CeeDee is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL, yet he is a really chill guy that was also very kind to me when I first came in as a rookie,” Liufau told Heavy Sports in a one-on-one interview. “He introduced himself and didn’t shrug me off despite me being a rookie. It can be intimidating as a rookie meeting star players and not knowing how they are in person. CeeDee is a great teammate because he cares about playing for his team and not just himself. Off the field, he was also super supportive of my efforts in creating a foundation to help my community back home.”

Lamb is well-known for his “chill” demeanor and he has carried that over into being one of the top receivers in the NFL. The former No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft holds the Cowboys franchise record for receptions and receiving yards after posting 135 catches for 1,749 receiving yards during the 2023 season.

He parlayed that into a four-year, $136 million deal with $100 million guaranteed prior to the start of the 2024 season.

Through just eight games this season, Lamb has re-established himself as Dak Prescott’s go-to option, posting 60 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns. Lamb ranks third in the league in receptions and receiving yards and second in touchdowns.

They’ll need more of that if they hope to gain ground in the NFC East as they trail the New York Giants (4-2-1).

Marist Liufau on Cowboys’ Official Wellness Destination, WorldSprings Dallas

Liufau is one of the Cowboys’ most promising players with the 25-year-old starting 14 games over his first two seasons, posting 80 tackles with three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in the process.

It’s only a matter of time before Liufau makes his season debut with his 21-day window being activated. One of the ways that Liufau is getting ready for his return to the field is at WorldSprings Dallas, the official wellness destination of the Cowboys.

The resort is well known for its mineral pools, saunas and cold plunges.

“Recovery is a big part of what we do, especially during a long NFL season,” said Liufau on why WorldSprings is a pivotal partner for the Cowboys. “WorldSprings gives us a place to reset and take care of ourselves away from the field. It’s also a great fit because it’s part of the Dallas community, and fans can enjoy it too.”

Liufau details what his routine is like at the well-known wellness destination.

“It can be really busy in season, so I’m always trying to find time in between games,” said Liufau. “During the season, everything moves fast between practices, games and travel, so it’s nice to have somewhere to slow down and focus on feeling your best. The Sports Massage has been amazing for recovery and sore muscles. Recovery is just as important as what we do in the weight room or on the field. WorldSprings has hot and cold pools and saunas that can be part of a recovery routine. Beyond the physical side, having time to step away from football and reset mentally is important too.”