Cowboys Dealt More Unfortunate News After Stunning Loss vs. Cardinals

Things are looking grim for the Dallas Cowboys after falling to 3-5 while blowing a sizable lead against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys are also dealing with mounting injury woes as the season continues.

Several key players sustained new injuries during Dallas’ loss to Arizona. One Cowboys playmaker is dealing with an ankle injury.

Tight end Jake Ferguson, lockdown corner Joey Porter Jr. and safety Caleb Downs are among the latest Cowboys players to sustain injuries. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided a brief update on Ferguson’s status following the loss.

“Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson suffered a low ankle sprain Sunday in Arizona, per source,” Fowler noted in a November 1, post on X.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer detailed a growing list of injuries following the team’s loss to the Cardinals. Dallas will be awaiting the test results for several key players ahead of the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Caleb’s got a concussion. He’s in the protocol,” Schottenheimer noted, per Dallas Sports Journal. “PJ Locke, we’ll see what comes with that.

“A couple other guys got banged up. Joey’s ankle and then Ferg’s ankle. Those guys, we’ll get some more testing done and see where they’re at.”

Let’s dive into the latest Cowboys news.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Backs Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer After Late Collapse vs. Cardinals

Despite being in an NFC East where just one team has a winning record, the Cowboys are already running out of time to save their season. Following the latest loss, Dallas has just a 30% to make the playoffs and a 27% chance to win the division, per The Athletic’s computer model.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shot down the notion that the team will consider cutting ties with Schottenheimer following Dallas squandering a 24-10 fourth quarter lead against Arizona.

“We’re not gonna get into anything — that’s not, in my mind, at this time,” Jones noted on Schottenheimer’s future during a November 1, media session, per DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker. “The main thing that’s in my mind is we tee it up for those kinds of spots to win it.

“We really do want those situations. We call for it. Bring it on. And we got it and didn’t get it [done].”

Dak Prescott After Cowboys’ Loss vs. Cardinals: ‘Talk Is Cheap’

Dak Prescott also reflected on a loss that the Cowboys quarterback described as “one of the toughest” defeats of his career. Prescott’s message to his teammates following another disappointing outing: “talk is cheap.”

“At this point, talk is cheap,” Prescott explained, per DallasCowboys.com. “Telling stories is cheap. We’ve got to go write our own story. We put ourselves in this position. Thankfully, we’ve got the pen. Thankfully, we’re in control of it.

“It’s a season where our division — nobody’s taking off heavy and putting everybody else behind, and that’s the blessing in it,” Prescott continued.

“Yeah, that gives me a lot of confidence knowing that I can do it, we can do it… but we just got to take care of what’s in front of us at that moment, whatever it may be.”