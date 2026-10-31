Cowboys Hit With Double NFL Punishment After Heated Win Over Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak with a 38-21 win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night — but it was a costly victory for two of their defenders.

The NFL fined Cowboys linebacker Shemar James and rookie defensive tackle L.T. Overton for their actions in Monday’s win, according to the league’s Week 7 accountability report released on Saturday.

James was fined $6,171 for a hit on a defenseless player, while Overton was docked $6,013 for a blow to the head or neck of Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee.

L.T. Overton’s Costly Penalty

Overton’s fine stems from a penalty that nearly cost the Cowboys early on.

With Dallas leading 10-7 early in the second quarter, the Cowboys appeared to get a much-needed stop when McKee’s third-and-7 pass from the Dallas 9-yard line fell incomplete.

However, Overton’s hand caught McKee’s facemask as he released the ball, and the rookie was flagged for roughing the passer (video here). Instead of the Eagles facing fourth down, the 4-yard penalty set them up with first-and-goal at the 5.

Running back Dameon Pierce punched it in on the very next play to give Philadelphia a 14-10 lead.

Not everyone agreed with the call. ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X that the flag “may have been dubious,” and several Cowboys writers ripped it in real time.

It’s the first fine of Overton’s young career. The Cowboys took the Alabama alum with the No. 137 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

James’ fine came later in the second quarter on a third-down incompletion intended for rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon. That play also drew a pass interference flag on rookie safety Caleb Downs.

Cowboys-Eagles Got Pretty Heated

The Cowboys weren’t the only ones who got a little too physical.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was fined $12,537 for striking — more than both of the Cowboys’ fines combined — after he took a couple of swings at tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford in the third quarter.

“Here’s Jalen Carter taking a shot at Brevyn Spann-Ford — a couple (of shots),” Troy Aikman said on the broadcast. “He’ll probably hear from the league on that one.”

He did. It’s just the latest chapter in Carter’s history with Dallas, which includes the $57,222 fine he received for spitting on Dak Prescott in last season’s opener.

The Cowboys will gladly take a pair of small fines in exchange for the win. Prescott threw three touchdowns — two of them to CeeDee Lamb — while Javonte Williams ran for a career-high 155 yards as Dallas improved to 3-4.