Cowboys Named Top Trade Destination for $76 Million Super Bowl Champ Star

The Dallas Cowboys are running out of time to save a season that has not gone as planned. Dallas has until the NFL trade deadline on November 10, to make another deal.

The Cowboys already took a big swing by acquiring star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there is some buzz around the league that Dallas could be a potential landing spot for Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat.

“The Cowboys might have one more move in them. Perhaps that’s shortsighted, given their 2-4 record,” Fowler noted in an October 21, 2026, story titled, “NFL Week 7 latest intel, buzz questions, news, fantasy tips: What we’re hearing.”

“But that might as well be 4-4 in this season’s NFC East climate, where no commodity is proven and Philly’s transitional state has cracked the door open. As one team exec pointed out to me Tuesday, Josh Sweat to Dallas makes a lot of sense,” Fowler added.

“He fits Dallas’ profile, and the Cowboys need edge-rush help. Sweat’s Cardinals won Sunday, but they are not contention-adjacent just yet. Sweat has been linked to the Packers, too, but Green Bay has Micah Parsons returning eventually.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys rumors.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Tabbed as Top Trade Fit for Cardinals Pass Rusher Josh Sweat

The challenge is Dallas is running out of 2027 draft picks to float in trades. Sweat has a four-year, $76 million contract that is slated to go through the 2028 NFL season.

The veteran defender has a lot of appeal as a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion during his previous nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The pass rusher posted a career-high 12 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 17 starts for Arizona during the 2025 season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones left the door open for a potential trade.

“I don’t have a specific (trade),” Jones noted during an October 21, media session, per The Athletic.

“But certainly I’ll be real clear, I would be active if we could get a chance to help the team this year. So, that’s important, I think.”

The Cowboys Leave Door Open for Another Blockbuster NFL Trade

For whatever optimism Jones maintains publicly, the Cowboys’ 2-4 record does little to give the feeling that Dallas is simply one move away from contending. With each passing game, the Cowboys look less and less like a contender, especially after back-to-back losses.

Yet, Dallas was in a similar position last season when Jones made several deals.

“Due to prior trades, Dallas has only four picks in next year’s draft and is without its second-round pick in 2028, which could make deadline dealing difficult,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano responded to Fowler’s Cowboys trade idea.

“But the Cowboys have been uncharacteristically aggressive over the past 12 months, and they’re right in the thick of the division race in spite of how poorly they’ve played so far,” Graziano added.

“They need edge-rush help, as you pointed out, and outside of the defensive tackles, it’s an extremely young defense that might benefit from a Super Bowl-winning veteran such as Sweat. The Cowboys always seem to do something this time of year, though it’s possible the Joey Porter Jr. trade was their very early big in-season move.”