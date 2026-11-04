Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands $10 Million Edge-Rusher Amid Malachi Lawrence Injury

The Dallas Cowboys can put points on the board (they rank No. 7 in scoring), but the defense has been a completely different story.

Dallas ranks last in total defense (385.4 yards allowed per game), 27th in scoring defense (26.6 points allowed per game), and the team is tied for 25th in sacks (15).

Getting after the quarterback has arguably been their biggest problem. Dallas ranks just 31st in pass-rush win rate, and the Cowboys’ outlook on the edge got even worse after Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday that rookie edge-rusher Malachi Lawrence has an ankle injury “that might be a little bit longer” than the team’s other ailments, adding the first-round rookie could miss multiple weeks.

However, owner Jerry Jones has hinted a trade or two could be on the horizon, and Dallas could be on the verge of adding some defensive reinforcements.

Jets DE Kingsley Enagbare Linked to Cowboys

The Cowboys have already been linked to a handful of pass-rushers this season. They missed out on a Maxx Crosby trade in the offseason. And Arizona’s Josh Sweat was recently tabbed as a fit for Dallas by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

But with the Nov. 10 trade deadline fast approaching, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz has thrown a less obvious name into the mix. But it’s one that won’t cost an arm and a leg to acquire.

“Who should they target? Jets edge Kingsley Enagbare,” Schatz wrote. “The Cowboys are currently 31st in pass-rush win-rate and still need help on the edge. The 26-year-old Enagbare is having a career season. He ranked eighth among edges in pass rush win rate, and he’s on a one-year deal. As an added bonus, Enagbare is also third among edges in run-stop win-rate.”

The 26-year-old Enagbare, a 2022 fifth-round pick, signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Jets in March. His asking price would likely be a later-round pick, and he could make sense as an affordable option for Dallas.

He would also be a comparable injury fill-in for Lawrence, who has 13 tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups in eight games. He also had four pressures in 38 snaps against Arizona.

Without him, the Cowboys are left with limited options. Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, James Houston, and Von Miller are all that’s left on the active roster.

What Enagbare Would Add to the Cowboys

Enagbare is having the best season of his career. He ranks eighth among edge-rushers in pass-rush win rate and third in run-stop win rate, per ESPN.

Through Week 7, his 13.0% run-stop rate was the third-highest among edge-rushers with at least 90 run-defense snaps. He and Barryn Sorrell were the only edge-rushers with a run-stop rate of 13% or better and a pressure rate north of 11%.

His run-defense skills would go a long way for a Cowboys team that just watched Tyler Allgeier run for 147 yards. Enagbare’s pass-rushing versatility would also help given his 19 pressures, 14 hurries, and 2.5 sacks this season.

Still, the price shouldn’t be steep for a player on a one-year deal. Especially for a Cowboys team that has just four picks in the 2027 draft. For a 2-6 Jets team with a 0.3% chance of making the playoffs, flipping a pending free agent for a draft pick makes plenty of sense.