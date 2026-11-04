Cowboys’ Former 2nd-Round Pick Could Be on Chopping Block Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to just about every available pass-rusher as the trade deadline approaches.

Their next move though could be a subtraction instead of an addition.

The Cowboys fell to 3-5 after a 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. They still sit second in a weak NFC East behind the 4-2-1 New York Giants.

While Dallas is reportedly shopping for an upgrade at edge-rusher, it could look to start building up its draft capital by selling some offensive pieces to give it some ammo to build up its defense.

Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker Named Trade Candidate

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named tight end Luke Schoonmaker as the Cowboys player most likely to be on the move before the Nov. 10 deadline.

“Who could be on the move? Tight end Luke Schoonmaker.” Fowler wrote. “There are a lot of directions Dallas could go here. But the struggling defense can’t afford to move players on that side of the ball.

“Schoonmaker is the No. 3 tight end in the pecking order, and teams are looking for blocking tight ends. I just don’t see Dallas moving key players at this point.”

Fowler isn’t the first to float Schoonmaker’s name. FOX Sports’ Steven Ruiz named him the Cowboys’ top trade candidate last month.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pitched him as a trade fit for the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins in October.

The need for picks is real. ESPN’s Todd Archer pointed out that Dallas has just four selections in the 2027 draft, so its assets are thin after the Joey Porter Jr. trade.

Why the Cowboys Could Move On From Luke Schoonmaker



Schoonmaker was the No. 58 overall pick out of Michigan in 2023. He has never carved out a consistent role in Dallas.

The 28-year-old split snaps evenly with Brevyn Spann-Ford in the season-opening loss to the Giants.

Since then, he’s slid to third on the depth chart behind Jake Ferguson and Spann-Ford, a former undrafted free agent who signed a three-year extension this summer.

Ferguson (17 catches, 115 yards, three touchdowns) and Spann-Ford (nine catches, 79 yards) have gotten the bulk of the work. Schoonmaker, meanwhile, has just three catches for 30 yards this season.

His usage has dropped off a cliff. He’s played less than 20% of the offensive snaps in four straight games and drew just one target over that span, working mostly as a blocker. That includes 11 of 68 snaps in Dallas’ 38-21 win over the Eagles.

Schoonmaker has just 52 catches for 468 yards and three touchdowns during his career.

He’s also in the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million rookie contract. There’s little reason for Dallas to hold onto a TE3 who’s set to hit free agency next offseason. Ruiz suggested a Day 3 pick could get a deal done.

Still, the Cowboys aren’t waving the white flag. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Dallas doesn’t plan to sell.

“I think right now we’re convinced that we’re close, we think we can get the ship righted and have success,” Jones said.