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Cowboys Urged to Cut Ties With All-Pro Amid Roster Shuffle

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Von Miller #40 of the Dallas Cowboys
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Von Miller #40 of the Dallas Cowboys

Certainly, the hope among the Dallas Cowboys faithful is that, when the team says it is prepared to make changes within the team to address what has been a clear lack of toughness and accountability through the first five mistake-ridden weeks of the NFL season, the hope is that they’re serious. It won’t do to make some fringe tweaks around the edge of the roster, hire a defensive consultant (coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that they brought in Mike Pettine on Monday) and feel satisfied with a job well done. There need to be some tough demotions, and even tough cuts, to get this group’s attention.

With that in mind, former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus, who is now and analyst and a media personality around Dallas, had a pretty clear step he wanted to see made–bring up James Houston from the practice squad and dump Von Miller altogether to make room for him.

Von Miller Was Too Old

Broaddus, speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, noted that he was not a fan of the Cowboys’ initial signing of Miller, because he is 37 years old and it took snaps away from younger players. It’s still early enough in the season for the Cowboys to make the move.

Broaddus laid out his plan foe the move: “I am just going to straight waive Von Miller and I am going to bring up James Houston. I am tired of what’s going on with the pass rush stuff, Von Miller is not helping you. You’re not going to get rid of Ezeiruaku and you’re not going to get rid of Gary and those guys but you can move on from Von Miller. I don’t think that’s a problem at all. I talked about it, I didn’t like it to begin with.”

Cowboys Need a Defense That Can Stop Big Plays

Miller is a Dallas-area native who went to DeSoto high and practically campaigned to be signed by the Cowboys in free agency this summer. He was always going to be used minimally during the season as a pass-rushing specialist. But as the Cowboys try to broaden their rushing approach, there should be less Miller on the field.

Said Broaddus: “If you’re going to do this and rush more, I think Von Miller is not giving you anything in this regard. To me, I am going to put players on the field that are younger and that I think have a little more ability now to win with first-step quickness, to get up the field, things like that.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Cowboys Urged to Cut Ties With All-Pro Amid Roster Shuffle

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