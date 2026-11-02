Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Called Out by Ex-All-Pro Over George Pickens

In fairness to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the team’s coaching staff, team EVP Stephen Jones revealed on Monday that star receiver George Pickens has, in the past few weeks, been fighting a persistent hamstring injury, in addition to the shoulder issue that has cropped up frequently on the injury report this season. Jones noted in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that Pickens has not been healthy, and that’s a big part of the reason that he has been limited to 41 snaps two weeks ago and 42 snaps on Sunday at home in the loss to the Cardinals.

But still, even in the 42 snaps he got on Sunday, there are questions as to why Prescott and the Cowboys did not target Pickens more. He got just four passes thrown his way in the game, and made two catches for 48 yards. When the ball has been in his hands, Pickens has looked healthy enough. But getting the ball into his hands has been the issue.

Chad Ochocinco: Dak Prescott Should ‘Force Feed’ George Pickens

And it’s an issue that former NFL star receiver Chad Ochocinco (formerly known as Johnson) pins on Prescott and the Cowboys. Yes, there are times that Pickens is covered, but he has also shown an adept ability to get to the ball and win one-on-one battles. Ochocinco is wondering why the Cowboys, after getting Pickens on a $27 million franchise tag deal last offseason, are now not using him.

(He is not alone in that regard.)

Ha called on Prescott to “feed” Pickens, and fended off the notion that Pickens has been loafing on his routes: “Force feed him. They ain’t got no problem throwing CeeDee 157 balls in one game. Four targets in a four quarter game. Four. … Loafing my (expletive). If he was loafing, you shouldn’t have wanted him then. Shouldn’t have wanted him. Pick has got to deal with this. Pick, hold your head up, boy, you’re good. Just stay locked in.”

Chad Ochocinco says we're going to get George Pickens away from the Dallas Cowboys because Dak Prescott isn't passing him the ball, while you've got CeeDee Lamb getting 150 goddamn targets." https://t.co/Hz51V4G31Z pic.twitter.com/Y8AX6vWV2P— NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) November 2, 2026

Cowboys Not Likely to Make Free-Agent Bid?

Ochocinco, of course, knows a few things about dealing with the wide receiver spotlight–he was one of the more controversial players of his day. But he does not see any reason for Pickens to stick around Dallas going forward, once he becomes a free agent this winter.

Said Ochocinco: “Get him the ball. He had two for 48 today, what are we doing? Y’all begging for NFL young boy to stay in Dallas, doing all this hooping and hollering, cussing me out—’Oh, you hating on the Cowboys, let Pick stay here. We want him here.’ And look what y’all doing to him. Look what y’all doing to him.”