Dak Prescott Doesn’t Hold Back After Tense Interaction With Cowboys’ Stadium Worker

Walking off the field following Thursday’s 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and backup rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, nobody on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster was happy.

But one AT&T Stadium worker made the somber mood heading toward the locker room even more gloomy for quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Embarrassing” the worker said as Prescott walked by.

In the moment, the four-time Pro Bowl QB stared a hole through the stadium employee before uttering “Tough guy; get his a— out of here” to a nearby Cowboys employee.

Dak Prescott Didn’t Appreciate Stadium Worker’s Disrespect

Videos of the altercation and Prescott’s reaction immediately went viral on social media.

DUring his postgame media availability, Prescott was asked about what happened. And he didn’t have very many kind words.

“When he said it I just happened to look at him, and at that point he looked away, didn’t look, and when I turned my head back, he said something else,” Prescott said. “So that’s the part that — just as a man or a person — feel free to speak your mind. Just speak it.

“Don’t coward away from the reaction that you’re going to get. If you’re saying it’s embarrassing, say it’s embarrassing. If you’re saying it to me, say it to me. Don’t go back on it. That’s all it was. I hate that it’s even being talked about, to be honest with you.”

Prescott Explains Why He Was So Heated

The demeaning nature of what was said to him likely didn’t sit right with Prescott. But he also revealed there were other reasons why he took offense to the situation.

“To use the word ‘embarrassing,’ it’s tough,” Prescott continued. “I feel like I’m discrediting the NFL if I use that, in particular the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the great Todd Bowles coach, defensive-coached team. The guy’s been a winning coach for a long time and whether he’s been a head coach or a defensive coordinator.

“The plan, what they did tonight, is the reason for that. To say ‘embarrassing,’ I think I’d be discrediting them. But we were definitely supposed to win this game. It was a game we were supposed to have on paper. I think Schotty said it best in the locker room.

“In this league, you’ve got to win the games you’re supposed to win, and when a winless team comes into your home stadium on a Thursday night, prime time game, yeah, we’re supposed to win that. It sucks, right up close to embarrassing, but I don’t know if I would say that.”

Prescott and the Cowboys are now 2-3 after Thursday’s loss. Dallas has two tough back-to-back matchups over the next two weeks. The team plays the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in primetime on “Sunday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football,” respectively.