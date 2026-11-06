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Dak Prescott Was Forthright on Cowboys Question He ‘Don’t Know’ Answer To

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys jogs to the locker room after the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

So much remains unknown about this Dallas Cowboys team heading into their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Everyone knows how good this Cowboys offense can be, but after gaining less than 270 yards in their overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, some problems have emerged. Dallas’s running game is struggling, Prescott may not be 100% healthy, and George Pickens is losing snaps.

Entering Week 9, some are wondering what kind of offense the Cowboys are and what their overall identity is. While that question might be answered, the real question is whether they are proud of it.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Offensive Identity

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responded to a reporter’s question about whether the offense has found its identity. While Prescott acknowledged they had, it was the second part of the answer that was interesting.

“Yeah sure, I mean, is it one we’re proud of? I don’t know.”

The Cowboys rank 13th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 342 yards per game. They also rank ninth in passing (247.9 yards per game), 25th in rushing (94.1 yards per game), and seventh in scoring (27.4 points per game).

Dallas Cowboys’ Offense Looking to Get Back on Track in Week 9

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

This Cowboys offense has the potential to be a top-five unit like they were in 2025, but consistency has been the biggest problem. The wide receiver and tight end positions have had drop issues and haven’t been blocking at the level they should be. In recent weeks, it feels as though Prescott’s hand injury has held him back a bit.

One major problem that doesn’t seem to be going away is the run game and how it’s not improving. They’re averaging only 3.8 yards per carry as a team, and starter Javonte Williams isn’t faring much better at 3.9 yards per carry.

It also doesn’t help that head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been under fire for his play calling. Schottenheimer has been hammered for being too conservative at key moments in games, as if he’s too scared to make the wrong call or he’ll get fired.

At least the Colts should be the get-right game the Cowboys have been needing. That was said against the Cardinals as well. Indianapolis, though, has already started trading players away, so they are all-in on a rebuild.

Dallas can’t afford to have another loss this season. One more and it could force some tough decisions at the trade deadline. While an in-season coaching change seems unlikely, a loss could force some trades. This is one of the most important games of the season for the Cowboys to make sure they win a game they are expected to.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Dak Prescott Was Forthright on Cowboys Question He ‘Don’t Know’ Answer To

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