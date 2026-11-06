Dak Prescott Was Forthright on Cowboys Question He ‘Don’t Know’ Answer To

So much remains unknown about this Dallas Cowboys team heading into their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Everyone knows how good this Cowboys offense can be, but after gaining less than 270 yards in their overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, some problems have emerged. Dallas’s running game is struggling, Prescott may not be 100% healthy, and George Pickens is losing snaps.

Entering Week 9, some are wondering what kind of offense the Cowboys are and what their overall identity is. While that question might be answered, the real question is whether they are proud of it.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Offensive Identity

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responded to a reporter’s question about whether the offense has found its identity. While Prescott acknowledged they had, it was the second part of the answer that was interesting.

“Yeah sure, I mean, is it one we’re proud of? I don’t know.”

The Cowboys rank 13th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 342 yards per game. They also rank ninth in passing (247.9 yards per game), 25th in rushing (94.1 yards per game), and seventh in scoring (27.4 points per game).

Dallas Cowboys’ Offense Looking to Get Back on Track in Week 9

This Cowboys offense has the potential to be a top-five unit like they were in 2025, but consistency has been the biggest problem. The wide receiver and tight end positions have had drop issues and haven’t been blocking at the level they should be. In recent weeks, it feels as though Prescott’s hand injury has held him back a bit.

One major problem that doesn’t seem to be going away is the run game and how it’s not improving. They’re averaging only 3.8 yards per carry as a team, and starter Javonte Williams isn’t faring much better at 3.9 yards per carry.

It also doesn’t help that head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been under fire for his play calling. Schottenheimer has been hammered for being too conservative at key moments in games, as if he’s too scared to make the wrong call or he’ll get fired.

At least the Colts should be the get-right game the Cowboys have been needing. That was said against the Cardinals as well. Indianapolis, though, has already started trading players away, so they are all-in on a rebuild.

Dallas can’t afford to have another loss this season. One more and it could force some tough decisions at the trade deadline. While an in-season coaching change seems unlikely, a loss could force some trades. This is one of the most important games of the season for the Cowboys to make sure they win a game they are expected to.