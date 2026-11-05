Dak Prescott Didn’t Hold Back on Recent Cowboys $27 Million Trade Rumors

Less than a week remains until the NFL‘s trade deadline, and the Dallas Cowboys could be an interesting team to watch.

The Cowboys have already made in-season trades after acquiring cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the first month of the season. Dallas has been linked to other potential trades. This is despite having only 10 draft picks to work with over the next two years.

That could make the Cowboys sellers at the trade deadline instead of adding talent. Wide receiver George Pickens has been a popular name since he hasn’t had quite the season he did in 2025 and has seen his snap count reduced in recent weeks. Not everyone would be on board with a Pickens trade, though.

Dak Prescott on Dallas Cowboys’ Trade Rumors With George Pickens

Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about his thoughts on Pickens being involved in trade rumors. Prescott was not having it with all that talk.

“People say a lot of things I don’t believe, so I’m not listening to that one, either.” “George is a great teammate. And I say that in the sense of, he’s gonna do whatever is asked, he’s gonna do whatever is called. If it’s to go block, if it’s to just go run a guy off, he’s gonna do that. He believes in just doing the right thing, and the ball will come his way at times. And so, that’s not on George.”

This season, Pickens has caught 39 passes for 533 yards and 2 touchdowns, as he averages 13.7 yards per reception. Last year, he had a career season with 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Will the Cowboys Trade George Pickens at The Deadline?

Pickens has been a bit off this season, but there are a few reasons for it. He has faced criticism for his run-game blocking, and he has not been 100% healthy over the last few weeks.

While trade rumors will swirl, the Cowboys have a more obvious path with Pickens. They will most likely get him on a long-term deal eventually, either sometime this year or in the offseason.

The Cowboys consistently do well in the passing game for a big reason. Prescott has good chemistry with guys like CeeDee Lamb and Pickens. Prescott would be the first to tell anyone he doesn’t want to lose one of the top pass catchers of his career.

More will be done and talked about over the next few days before the November 10 trade deadline. If Pickens doesn’t get traded, the Cowboys will do whatever they can to bring him back on a long-term deal eventually.