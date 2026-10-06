Cowboys Update Dak Prescott Hand Injury

If there is one area of the game that has been pretty much on point throughout the early season for the Dallas Cowboys, it is the play of quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been one of the most productive throwers in the NFL to date–he is seventh in the league with 1,065 yards passing, and sixth with a passer rating of 105.0–and the most reliable part of a roster that has otherwise had ups and downs on every unit through four weeks.

In other words, Prescott is the one guy who just can’t get hurt for the Dallas Cowboys. Every other player has some fallback option who could fill his shoes, but it is a long way down from Prescott to backup Sam Howell. So, even a hint of a QB injury is worrisome at The Star.

Dak Prescott Had Hand Wrapped on Sunday

On Sunday, there were eyebrows raised after Dallas’ win over the Texans in Houston. That’s because Prescott, after throwing for 335 yards on the day, came out with a wrap on his hand. He downplayed the injury, saying he was stepped on.

On Tuesday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer met with the media and was asked about Prescott’s hand. He quelled some anxiety: “Great, yeah, great. I think they might have gotten one of his tattoos, he might have to have it redone. But I think he is going to be OK.”

Cowboys May Get Tyler Smith Back

Prescott, too, may get an extra treat on Thursday when he faces off against the Buccaneers at home. That’s because the Cowboys might finally have star left guard Tyler Smith on hand for the game, giving the Cowboys an All-Pro caliber blocker against a fearsome Buccaneers front.

Smith was on injured reserve after surgery on the ligament of his thumb. He had his practice window opened on Monday, which makes him eligible to play this week. Schottenheimer said that will depend on how things go in practice on Tuesday.

The coach said: “Let him get some work. he got some work yesterday but today, again, we’ll get a little bit of full speed stuff in individual and we’ll see how he does. But I love the look of his face and I like seeing him in the huddle.”